LEBANON
Voters aim to ‘slap’ leaders
Lebanese yesterday voted in their first parliamentary election since the country’s economic collapse, with many saying they hoped to deal a blow to the ruling politicians they blame for the crisis. The election, the first since 2018, is seen as a test of whether the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies can preserve their parliamentary majority amid soaring poverty and anger at parties in power. However, while analysts believe public anger could help reform-minded candidates win some seats, expectations are low for a big shift in power, with Lebanon’s sectarian political system skewed in favor of established parties. Fadi Ramadan, a 35-year-old voting for the first time, said he wanted to give a “slap to the political system” by picking an independent. “If the political system wins, but only just, I consider that I would have won,” he said.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
New president announced
The UAE’s long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan was on Saturday named president, confirming his rise to power a day after the death of former president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The 61-year-old, who has run the oil-rich Gulf state from behind the scenes since his half-brother was sidelined by ill health in 2014, was “unanimously elected” by rulers of the country’s seven emirates, the WAM news agency said. His ascension was widely expected.
UNITED STATES
Malaysia, Myanmar meet
Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah met his counterpart from Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration outlawed by the ruling military junta, in the group’s first open engagement with a Southeast Asian country. Saifuddin wrote of the meeting on Twitter late on Saturday. It was held on the sidelines of a two-day summit in Washington between the US and ASEAN member nations, which excluded Myanmar’s leader because of last year’s military coup. Myanmar has repeatedly called on countries not to engage with the NUG, a group of members from the ousted administration. Malaysia “stands ready to work towards restoring peace and democracy in Myanmar,” Saifuddin wrote. “We took the opportunity to exchange views on latest developments in Myanmar, where [NUG Minister of Foreign Affairs Zin Mar Aung] shared insights, as well as challenges faced by NUG, including humanitarian assistance, technical training and education for the Myanmar refugees.”
UNITED STATES
Abortion advocates rally
Thousands of activists chanting, banging drums and wielding placards on Saturday flooded streets across the US in a national day of action calling for safe and legal access to abortion. The mass demonstrations were a response to a leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court’s conservative majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing abortion access nationwide. The protestors, who included US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other influential Democrats, were of all genders and ages and many wore green, a symbolic color of abortion rights activism. “We’re gonna keep fighting until we win,” Schumer said. “America is on our side.” The turnout was “encouraging,” 58-year-old Allison Easter said. “There’s so many young people, so many mothers wheeling their babies, so many people with their husbands or boyfriends, so many men — so many different kinds of people support this cause.”
Cambodian fishers on the Mekong River got a shock when they inadvertently hooked an endangered giant freshwater stingray 4m long and weighing 180kg, scientists said yesterday. The female leviathan, one of Southeast Asia’s largest and rarest species of fish, was caught by accident last week in Stung Treng Province when it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook. An international team of experts on the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project worked with the fishers to unhook the ray before weighing and measuring it, and returning it unharmed to the river. The Mekong is a crucial habitat for a vast
A tweet by Elon Musk saying Japan would “eventually cease to exist” without a higher birthrate yesterday set off a flood of sarcasm and anger — but much of angst was aimed at a Japanese government many said has done little to address the issue. Musk, the head of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, on Saturday wrote on Twitter: “At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world.” The comment hit a nerve among Japan watchers and
The head of Australia’s foreign intelligence service has used a rare public address to suggest that an increasing number of disillusioned Chinese officials are willing to cooperate with the agency. Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) director-general Paul Symon addressed a range of topics related to Australia’s foreign intelligence operations, including the recent Solomon Islands-China security pact and the need to recruit new spies “with more vigor and urgency” than ever before. Speaking at a Sydney event hosted by the Lowy Institute to mark ASIS’ 70th anniversary, he said the audience, which included high ranking members of Australia’s intelligence community and top diplomats,
WARNINGS IGNORED: An initial count found that Ferdinand Marcos Jr had 56 percent of the presidential vote, while Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter would be VP The son of late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos yesterday cemented a landslide presidential election victory, after Filipinos bet a familiar but tainted dynasty could ease rampant poverty — while dismissing warnings that the clan’s return would worsen corruption and weaken democracy. With an initial count almost complete, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr had secured more than 56 percent of the vote — more than double the tally of his nearest rival, Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, a lawyer and a liberal. His now unassailable lead of 16 million-plus votes spells another astonishing reversal in the fortunes of the Marcos family, who have gone