World News Quick Take

Agencies





LEBANON

Voters aim to ‘slap’ leaders

Lebanese yesterday voted in their first parliamentary election since the country’s economic collapse, with many saying they hoped to deal a blow to the ruling politicians they blame for the crisis. The election, the first since 2018, is seen as a test of whether the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies can preserve their parliamentary majority amid soaring poverty and anger at parties in power. However, while analysts believe public anger could help reform-minded candidates win some seats, expectations are low for a big shift in power, with Lebanon’s sectarian political system skewed in favor of established parties. Fadi Ramadan, a 35-year-old voting for the first time, said he wanted to give a “slap to the political system” by picking an independent. “If the political system wins, but only just, I consider that I would have won,” he said.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

New president announced

The UAE’s long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan was on Saturday named president, confirming his rise to power a day after the death of former president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The 61-year-old, who has run the oil-rich Gulf state from behind the scenes since his half-brother was sidelined by ill health in 2014, was “unanimously elected” by rulers of the country’s seven emirates, the WAM news agency said. His ascension was widely expected.

UNITED STATES

Malaysia, Myanmar meet

Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah met his counterpart from Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration outlawed by the ruling military junta, in the group’s first open engagement with a Southeast Asian country. Saifuddin wrote of the meeting on Twitter late on Saturday. It was held on the sidelines of a two-day summit in Washington between the US and ASEAN member nations, which excluded Myanmar’s leader because of last year’s military coup. Myanmar has repeatedly called on countries not to engage with the NUG, a group of members from the ousted administration. Malaysia “stands ready to work towards restoring peace and democracy in Myanmar,” Saifuddin wrote. “We took the opportunity to exchange views on latest developments in Myanmar, where [NUG Minister of Foreign Affairs Zin Mar Aung] shared insights, as well as challenges faced by NUG, including humanitarian assistance, technical training and education for the Myanmar refugees.”

UNITED STATES

Abortion advocates rally

Thousands of activists chanting, banging drums and wielding placards on Saturday flooded streets across the US in a national day of action calling for safe and legal access to abortion. The mass demonstrations were a response to a leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court’s conservative majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing abortion access nationwide. The protestors, who included US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other influential Democrats, were of all genders and ages and many wore green, a symbolic color of abortion rights activism. “We’re gonna keep fighting until we win,” Schumer said. “America is on our side.” The turnout was “encouraging,” 58-year-old Allison Easter said. “There’s so many young people, so many mothers wheeling their babies, so many people with their husbands or boyfriends, so many men — so many different kinds of people support this cause.”