G7 warns of Ukraine war grain crisis

AP, WEISSENHAUS, Germany





The G7 leading economies on Saturday said that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, who hosted a meeting of top G7 diplomats, said the war had become a “global crisis.”

She said up to 50 million people, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, would face hunger in the coming months unless ways are found to release Ukrainian grain, which accounts for a sizeable share of the global supply.

In statements released at the end of the three-day meeting on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast, the G7 pledged to provide further humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable.

“Russia’s war of aggression has generated one of the most severe food and energy crises in recent history, which now threatens those most vulnerable across the globe,” the group said.

“We are determined to accelerate a coordinated multilateral response to preserve global food security and stand by our most vulnerable partners in this respect,” it added.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said her country, another major agricultural exporter, stands ready to send ships to European ports so that Ukrainian grain can be brought to those in need.

“We need to make sure that these cereals are sent to the world,” she told reporters. “If not, millions of people will be facing famine.”

Russia dismissed the claim that it was responsible for worsening global hunger and driving up food prices.

“Prices are rising because of sanctions imposed by the West under pressure of the USA,” Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. “Failure to understand this is a sign either of stupidity or intentional misleading of the public.”

The grouping, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, also reiterated its stance that the territories seized by Russian forces need to be returned to Ukraine.

“We will never recognize borders Russia has attempted to change by military aggression,” they said.