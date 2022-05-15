World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

PM Ardern has COVID-19

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement yesterday. Ardern had been symptomatic since Friday evening, returning a weak positive at night and a clear positive yesterday morning using a rapid antigen test, it said, adding that she had been in isolation since Sunday, when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive. She would be required to isolate until Saturday morning, undertaking what duties she can remotely.

AUSTRALIA

Spy ship did not break law

A Chinese intelligence ship tracked off the west coast within 50 nautical miles (93km) of a sensitive defense facility did not breach international maritime laws, Canberra said yesterday. Over the past week, the spy ship sailed past Naval Communication Station Harold E. Holt at Exmouth, which is used by Australian, US and allied submarines. Asked about whether the vessel’s conduct was a “red line,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said freedom of navigation is permitted around the world and the ship had not broken maritime laws. However, he added that the issue highlighted challenges Australia faced from China “seeking to impose its will across the region.”

GEORGIA

Region might join Russia

The leader of the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia on Friday announced that a referendum would be held in July on joining Russia. Russia has exercised effective control over the region since fighting a brief war with Georgia in 2008. Russia and a handful of other countries recognize South Ossetia as an independent state, but most of the world still considers it to be part of Georgia. “We did it!” South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov wrote on Telegram on Friday in announcing that he had signed a decree setting the referendum for July 17. “In legalese, we fulfilled yet another important legal requirement, and in normal language, we took a life-changing step — we are going home, we are going to Russia,” he said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Pub stands up to ‘Vogue’

The Star Inn at Vogue has received a message from Vogue magazine’s owner asking for it to change its name, because a link between the two businesses “is likely to be inferred.” In a cease-and-desist letter delivered to the couple, Conde Nast chief operating officer Sabine Vandenbroucke said that the company was the proprietor of the Vogue mark, not only for the magazine first published in 1916, but “other goods and services offered to the public by our company.” At first, the pub’s landlords, Rachel and Mark Graham, were surprised, but it did not take long for their shock to dissolve to humor. “If someone had obviously taken the time to look us up, it wouldn’t have taken five minutes to say: ‘Oh, there’s a place called Vogue,’” Rachel Graham said. The Star Inn has been in the small village of Vogue, near St Day, for hundreds of years, Mark Graham wrote in his reply. “I presume that at the time when you chose the name Vogue in the capitalized version you didn’t seek permission from the villagers of the real Vogue. I also presume that Madonna did not seek your permission to use the word Vogue (again the capitalized version) for her 1990s song of the same name,” he wrote. His answer to the request was a “categorical no.”