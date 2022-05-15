NEW ZEALAND
PM Ardern has COVID-19
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement yesterday. Ardern had been symptomatic since Friday evening, returning a weak positive at night and a clear positive yesterday morning using a rapid antigen test, it said, adding that she had been in isolation since Sunday, when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive. She would be required to isolate until Saturday morning, undertaking what duties she can remotely.
AUSTRALIA
Spy ship did not break law
A Chinese intelligence ship tracked off the west coast within 50 nautical miles (93km) of a sensitive defense facility did not breach international maritime laws, Canberra said yesterday. Over the past week, the spy ship sailed past Naval Communication Station Harold E. Holt at Exmouth, which is used by Australian, US and allied submarines. Asked about whether the vessel’s conduct was a “red line,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said freedom of navigation is permitted around the world and the ship had not broken maritime laws. However, he added that the issue highlighted challenges Australia faced from China “seeking to impose its will across the region.”
GEORGIA
Region might join Russia
The leader of the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia on Friday announced that a referendum would be held in July on joining Russia. Russia has exercised effective control over the region since fighting a brief war with Georgia in 2008. Russia and a handful of other countries recognize South Ossetia as an independent state, but most of the world still considers it to be part of Georgia. “We did it!” South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov wrote on Telegram on Friday in announcing that he had signed a decree setting the referendum for July 17. “In legalese, we fulfilled yet another important legal requirement, and in normal language, we took a life-changing step — we are going home, we are going to Russia,” he said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Pub stands up to ‘Vogue’
The Star Inn at Vogue has received a message from Vogue magazine’s owner asking for it to change its name, because a link between the two businesses “is likely to be inferred.” In a cease-and-desist letter delivered to the couple, Conde Nast chief operating officer Sabine Vandenbroucke said that the company was the proprietor of the Vogue mark, not only for the magazine first published in 1916, but “other goods and services offered to the public by our company.” At first, the pub’s landlords, Rachel and Mark Graham, were surprised, but it did not take long for their shock to dissolve to humor. “If someone had obviously taken the time to look us up, it wouldn’t have taken five minutes to say: ‘Oh, there’s a place called Vogue,’” Rachel Graham said. The Star Inn has been in the small village of Vogue, near St Day, for hundreds of years, Mark Graham wrote in his reply. “I presume that at the time when you chose the name Vogue in the capitalized version you didn’t seek permission from the villagers of the real Vogue. I also presume that Madonna did not seek your permission to use the word Vogue (again the capitalized version) for her 1990s song of the same name,” he wrote. His answer to the request was a “categorical no.”
A tweet by Elon Musk saying Japan would “eventually cease to exist” without a higher birthrate yesterday set off a flood of sarcasm and anger — but much of angst was aimed at a Japanese government many said has done little to address the issue. Musk, the head of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, on Saturday wrote on Twitter: “At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world.” The comment hit a nerve among Japan watchers and
The head of Australia’s foreign intelligence service has used a rare public address to suggest that an increasing number of disillusioned Chinese officials are willing to cooperate with the agency. Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) director-general Paul Symon addressed a range of topics related to Australia’s foreign intelligence operations, including the recent Solomon Islands-China security pact and the need to recruit new spies “with more vigor and urgency” than ever before. Speaking at a Sydney event hosted by the Lowy Institute to mark ASIS’ 70th anniversary, he said the audience, which included high ranking members of Australia’s intelligence community and top diplomats,
WARNINGS IGNORED: An initial count found that Ferdinand Marcos Jr had 56 percent of the presidential vote, while Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter would be VP The son of late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos yesterday cemented a landslide presidential election victory, after Filipinos bet a familiar but tainted dynasty could ease rampant poverty — while dismissing warnings that the clan’s return would worsen corruption and weaken democracy. With an initial count almost complete, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr had secured more than 56 percent of the vote — more than double the tally of his nearest rival, Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, a lawyer and a liberal. His now unassailable lead of 16 million-plus votes spells another astonishing reversal in the fortunes of the Marcos family, who have gone
Cambodian fishers on the Mekong River got a shock when they inadvertently hooked an endangered giant freshwater stingray 4m long and weighing 180kg, scientists said yesterday. The female leviathan, one of Southeast Asia’s largest and rarest species of fish, was caught by accident last week in Stung Treng Province when it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook. An international team of experts on the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project worked with the fishers to unhook the ray before weighing and measuring it, and returning it unharmed to the river. The Mekong is a crucial habitat for a vast