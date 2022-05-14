World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Police investigate ‘rumors’

Police are investigating a woman for allegedly fabricating “rumors” that Beijing would enter a three-day lockdown, officials said yesterday, after the claims on social media prompted panic buying across the capital. Residents rushed to supermarkets on Thursday to stock up on groceries as rumors spread that stay-at-home orders would soon be announced. Instead of a lockdown, officials announced a three-day mass testing drive for most of the city and told residents there was no need to panic-buy food. Beijing police said in a statement on social media that they have launched an investigation into a woman surnamed Yao (姚). The 38-year-old “fabricated and published the relevant rumors,” the statement said, adding that police have taken “criminal compulsory measures” against her — a broad term that can refer to detention, arrest or home surveillance.

CHILE

Journalist dies after protest

A journalist who was shot near May Day protests in the capital, Santiago, died on Thursday, a hospital official said, as the country’s president promised there would be no “impunity” in the case. The death of 30-year-old Francisca Sandoval was also confirmed in a statement by the online community outlet that she wrote for. “Francisca did not leave us. They killed her,” wrote the Senal 3 de La Victoria site, without elaborating on who it blamed for her death. Sandoval was shot in the head during violent clashes on the sidelines of a union demonstration organized to mark International Workers’ Day on May 1. Two other people were also injured by the gunfire. Three alleged perpetrators of the shooting were arrested last week, and the person suspected of shooting Sandoval was placed in pre-trial detention for manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm.

SLOVENIA

Death toll rises in blast

A worker hurt in an explosion at a chemical factory has died from his injuries, bringing the total number of people killed in the accident to six, local media reported yesterday. The blast occurred on Thursday when a cistern exploded at a resin factory belonging to chemicals company Melamin in the municipality of Kocevje. “Unfortunately our fears have been confirmed,” Melamin general manager Srecko Stefanic told reporters. The strength of the explosion “did not leave them any chance of survival,” he said. Initially, five people were reported to have been killed and six others injured, including two who were hospitalized with serious burns. One of the two has since died in hospital and the other is still in critical condition, public radio reported. The tragedy was “caused by a human error,” Stefanic said, declining to give more information until the investigation has been completed.

COLOMBIA

Court allows assisted suicide

The nation on Thursday became the first Latin American country to authorize assisted medical suicide for patients under a doctor’s supervision, a Supreme Court of Justice ruling said. The country’s highest court ruled that a doctor can help a seriously ill patient take their own life by consuming a lethal drug, without risking going to jail. It already allows euthanasia — where a doctor is the one to administer a life-ending drug to a patient. “The doctor who helps someone with intense suffering or serious illness and who freely decides to dispose of their own life, acts within the constitutional framework,” read the court ruling that passed by six votes to three.