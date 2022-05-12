PHILIPPINES
Pacquiao concedes defeat
Boxing great Manny Pacquiao has conceded defeat in the presidential election after his rumble for the top job failed to hit the mark with voters. Pacquiao, who had pledged to fight corruption, crack down on drugs and improve the lives of impoverished people, congratulated victor Ferdinand Marcos Jr and said he hoped the president-to-be would “help the poor.” Pacquiao, 43, said in a video on Facebook late on Tuesday: “As a boxer and athlete, I know how to accept defeat. I just hope that while I lose in this fight, my fellow Filipinos — those who are struggling — will win.” Pacquiao said that he prayed for the success of the Marcos Jr administration and that it would “uplift the lives and help many poor.” Pre-election surveys indicated that Pacquiao had almost no chance of winning the polls and their results were confirmed by an initial tally showing he picked up fewer than 4 million votes, or 6.6 percent of those counted. That left him a distant third behind Marcos Jr, who got more than half of the votes, and runner-up Leni Robredo.
UNITED STATES
Riot inciter sentenced
A Chicago man who posted online to urge others to join crowds that were looting downtown businesses in the summer of 2020 was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 months in federal prison. James Massey, 23, pleaded guilty in February to inciting and participating in a riot. He admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors that he posted multiple videos and messages on Facebook calling for people to travel to downtown Chicago to engage in property damage and looting. Massey was later captured on surveillance video helping to loot and destroy four businesses, including a cellphone store and a marijuana dispensary, the Chicago Tribune reported. With good behavior, he would eligible for release in about five months. Massey apologized to the court, saying the kind of behavior he engaged in that night was behind him. Massey was arrested after an investigation revealed that he posted a series of sometimes profane messages and videos on Facebook on Aug. 9, 2020, in which he urged people to take part in the widespread violence that erupted in the city that day and the next. Massey told others that the looting would start at midnight and that they should “bring ya tools ski masks and gloves.”
COLOMBIA
Prosecutor killed on beach
Paraguay’s prosecutor of organized crime and drug trafficking cases was slain on Tuesday by gunmen on a beach as he honeymooned with his new wife, who said the attackers came on a jet ski or small boat. Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci married journalist Claudia Aguilera last month. Aguilera had recently shared photographs on social media showing her and Pecci on the Baru Peninsula in the Caribbean, south of the Colombian city of Cartagena. Her final social media posting, hours before the attack, was a photo of herself and her husband with a pair of baby’s shoes along with the message: “The best wedding gift ... the approaching life that is a testimony to the sweetest love.” The Decameron Baru Hotel, where the couple was staying, said the attackers arrived on a jet ski and shot the couple while they were on the beach. The gunmen also fired at a security guard, who was unhurt, the hotel said. Aguilera, who was not hurt in the attack, said two men arrived on a small boat or jet ski, saying she could not remember precisely. One of them got off and “without saying a word shot Marcelo twice, once in the face and once in the back.”
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible, but less severe, a US study has found. “We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on the records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world. The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on Monday, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status
A tweet by Elon Musk saying Japan would “eventually cease to exist” without a higher birthrate yesterday set off a flood of sarcasm and anger — but much of angst was aimed at a Japanese government many said has done little to address the issue. Musk, the head of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, on Saturday wrote on Twitter: “At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world.” The comment hit a nerve among Japan watchers and
The head of Australia’s foreign intelligence service has used a rare public address to suggest that an increasing number of disillusioned Chinese officials are willing to cooperate with the agency. Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) director-general Paul Symon addressed a range of topics related to Australia’s foreign intelligence operations, including the recent Solomon Islands-China security pact and the need to recruit new spies “with more vigor and urgency” than ever before. Speaking at a Sydney event hosted by the Lowy Institute to mark ASIS’ 70th anniversary, he said the audience, which included high ranking members of Australia’s intelligence community and top diplomats,
LONG WAIT: A woman who survived about 88 hours in the debris said that she managed to stay alive by holding on to a small amount of water and using her quilt to keep warm Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said yesterday, announcing the end of the rescue mission in a disaster which has been blamed on illegal construction. The commercial building in Changsha caved in on Friday last week, prompting more than six days of painstaking attempts to pull survivors free from the mass of rubble and twisted metal. “The search and rescue work at the Changsha building collapse site has been completed,” state broadcaster China Central Television quoted city officials as saying. “The trapped and incommunicado people from the accident scene have all been found ... 10 people were rescued