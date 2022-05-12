World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

Pacquiao concedes defeat

Boxing great Manny Pacquiao has conceded defeat in the presidential election after his rumble for the top job failed to hit the mark with voters. Pacquiao, who had pledged to fight corruption, crack down on drugs and improve the lives of impoverished people, congratulated victor Ferdinand Marcos Jr and said he hoped the president-to-be would “help the poor.” Pacquiao, 43, said in a video on Facebook late on Tuesday: “As a boxer and athlete, I know how to accept defeat. I just hope that while I lose in this fight, my fellow Filipinos — those who are struggling — will win.” Pacquiao said that he prayed for the success of the Marcos Jr administration and that it would “uplift the lives and help many poor.” Pre-election surveys indicated that Pacquiao had almost no chance of winning the polls and their results were confirmed by an initial tally showing he picked up fewer than 4 million votes, or 6.6 percent of those counted. That left him a distant third behind Marcos Jr, who got more than half of the votes, and runner-up Leni Robredo.

UNITED STATES

Riot inciter sentenced

A Chicago man who posted online to urge others to join crowds that were looting downtown businesses in the summer of 2020 was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 months in federal prison. James Massey, 23, pleaded guilty in February to inciting and participating in a riot. He admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors that he posted multiple videos and messages on Facebook calling for people to travel to downtown Chicago to engage in property damage and looting. Massey was later captured on surveillance video helping to loot and destroy four businesses, including a cellphone store and a marijuana dispensary, the Chicago Tribune reported. With good behavior, he would eligible for release in about five months. Massey apologized to the court, saying the kind of behavior he engaged in that night was behind him. Massey was arrested after an investigation revealed that he posted a series of sometimes profane messages and videos on Facebook on Aug. 9, 2020, in which he urged people to take part in the widespread violence that erupted in the city that day and the next. Massey told others that the looting would start at midnight and that they should “bring ya tools ski masks and gloves.”

COLOMBIA

Prosecutor killed on beach

Paraguay’s prosecutor of organized crime and drug trafficking cases was slain on Tuesday by gunmen on a beach as he honeymooned with his new wife, who said the attackers came on a jet ski or small boat. Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci married journalist Claudia Aguilera last month. Aguilera had recently shared photographs on social media showing her and Pecci on the Baru Peninsula in the Caribbean, south of the Colombian city of Cartagena. Her final social media posting, hours before the attack, was a photo of herself and her husband with a pair of baby’s shoes along with the message: “The best wedding gift ... the approaching life that is a testimony to the sweetest love.” The Decameron Baru Hotel, where the couple was staying, said the attackers arrived on a jet ski and shot the couple while they were on the beach. The gunmen also fired at a security guard, who was unhurt, the hotel said. Aguilera, who was not hurt in the attack, said two men arrived on a small boat or jet ski, saying she could not remember precisely. One of them got off and “without saying a word shot Marcelo twice, once in the face and once in the back.”