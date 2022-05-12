Sri Lankan authorities yesterday deployed armored vehicles and troops on the streets of the capital, two days after clashes between protesters.
Security forces have been ordered to shoot those deemed to be participating in the violence, as sporadic acts of arson and vandalism continued, despite a strict nationwide curfew that began on Monday evening.
Armored trucks with soldiers riding atop were seen rolling into some areas of Colombo, where the government is facing its severest challenge in decades as the country plunges into economic crisis and protests.
Photo: AFP
Videos posted on social media showed lines of military trucks moving out of the capital and soldiers setting up checkpoints across the country amid fears that a political vacuum could pave the way for a military takeover.
Sri Lankan Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Kamal Gunaratne denied allegations of a military takeover at a news conference held with the head of the nation’s army and navy.
“None of our officers have a desire to take over the government. It has never happened in our country and it is not easy to do it here,” Gunaratne said.
Gunaratne said that the army would return to its barracks once the security situation normalizes.
Navy commander Nishantha Ulugetenne said that former Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who stepped down this week, is being protected at the naval base in Trincomalee on the northeastern coast.
Nationwide protests have been calling for the resignations of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over a debt crisis that has nearly bankrupted the nation and left its people facing shortages of fuel, food and other essentials.
After Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned, he and his family were evacuated from his official residence through thousands of protesters trying to break into the heavily guarded, colonial-era building.
The Indian embassy denied social media speculation that “certain political persons and their families have fled to India,” and also rejected speculation that India was sending troops into Sri Lanka.
The country on Tuesday reaffirmed its support to Sri Lanka, saying India had extended support of US$3.5 billion to help it overcome the crisis, as well sent essential items such as food and medicine, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.
On Monday, supporters gathered in the prime minister’s official residence to urge Mahinda Rajapaksa to stay in office.
After the meeting, people supporting the government beat protesters who had camped out near the prime minister’s residence and president’s office demanding their resignations.
Across the country, angry citizens responded by attacking government supporters and ruling party politicians.
Eight people, including a ruling party lawmaker and two police officers, were killed and 219 were injured in the violence, the defense ministry said.
In addition, 104 buildings and 60 vehicles were burned.
Pro-government mobs were chased, beaten and stripped.
Some who were pushed into a lake were not allowed to get out of the water for hours.
As word spread of where buses were taking the supporters, people smashed them and set them on fire.
Toppled buses were still smoking across the capital, Colombo, as protests continued.
Homes of government supporters were attacked and some businesses were set on fire.
The EU called on the authorities to initiate an investigation into the events and to hold accountable those instigating or perpetrating violence.
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible, but less severe, a US study has found. “We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on the records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world. The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on Monday, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status
A tweet by Elon Musk saying Japan would “eventually cease to exist” without a higher birthrate yesterday set off a flood of sarcasm and anger — but much of angst was aimed at a Japanese government many said has done little to address the issue. Musk, the head of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, on Saturday wrote on Twitter: “At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world.” The comment hit a nerve among Japan watchers and
The head of Australia’s foreign intelligence service has used a rare public address to suggest that an increasing number of disillusioned Chinese officials are willing to cooperate with the agency. Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) director-general Paul Symon addressed a range of topics related to Australia’s foreign intelligence operations, including the recent Solomon Islands-China security pact and the need to recruit new spies “with more vigor and urgency” than ever before. Speaking at a Sydney event hosted by the Lowy Institute to mark ASIS’ 70th anniversary, he said the audience, which included high ranking members of Australia’s intelligence community and top diplomats,
LONG WAIT: A woman who survived about 88 hours in the debris said that she managed to stay alive by holding on to a small amount of water and using her quilt to keep warm Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said yesterday, announcing the end of the rescue mission in a disaster which has been blamed on illegal construction. The commercial building in Changsha caved in on Friday last week, prompting more than six days of painstaking attempts to pull survivors free from the mass of rubble and twisted metal. “The search and rescue work at the Changsha building collapse site has been completed,” state broadcaster China Central Television quoted city officials as saying. “The trapped and incommunicado people from the accident scene have all been found ... 10 people were rescued