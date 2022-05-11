UKRAINE
Mine-sniffing dog honored
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday presented mine-sniffing dog Patron and his owner, Civil Protection Service Major Myhailo Iliev, with medals in recognition of their dedicated service since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24. The pint-size Jack Russell terrier has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation. Zelenskiy made the award at a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Patron barked and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience, while Trudeau patted his pockets, as though looking for a dog treat.
UNITED KINGDOM
Black ‘Doctor Who’ named
Actor Ncuti Gatwa, known for his role in the popular series Sex Education, is to become the first black actor to play the leading role in the cult BBC science fiction series Doctor Who, the channel announced on Sunday. Starting next year, the Rwandan-born Scottish actor, 29, would become the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord, as the series celebrates its 60th anniversary. He takes over from actress Jodie Whittaker, who was the first woman to play the character known as “The Doctor.” “It feels really amazing. It’s a true honor. This role is an institution and it’s so iconic,” Gatwa told BBC News.
UNITED STATES
Stores low on baby formula
Six states were showing out-of-stock percentages for baby formula higher than 50 percent for the week starting April 24, with the number of states nearing 50 percent more than tripling to 26 from just three weeks earlier, Datasembly has said in a statement. Nationwide the average was 40 percent, building from 31 percent in early April and 11 percent at the end of November. Shortages of formula began last summer amid supply chain disruptions, product recalls and inflation. Purchases are being capped at some chains, including CVS Health stores. “We currently have a limit of three baby formula products per purchase in our stores and online,” a CVS spokesperson said.
UNITED STATES
Jailbreak ends in tragedy
A female prison guard arrested with a fugitive criminal who she allegedly helped to escape died on Monday after shooting herself, as police moved in to nab them in the climax of a 10-day search. Vicky White and Casey White, who were not related, were arrested in Evansville, Indiana, after crashing their car into a ditch as police acting on a tip were in hot pursuit, officials said. Vicky White, 56, who was described as romantically involved with the fugitive, shot herself, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said. Casey White, 38, sustained minor injuries in the arrest. “We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton of Alabama, the scene of the jailbreak.
MEXICO
Two more journalists killed
Two journalists were murdered on Monday in the eastern state of Veracruz, authorities said. Yessenia Mollinedo, director of the news portal El Veraz, and Sheila Garcia, a reporter for the site, were shot in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, the Veracruz Prosecutors’ Office said. “All lines of investigation will be exhausted, including their journalistic activity,” Veracruz Attorney General Veronica Hernandez said. Even before Monday’s murders, nine journalists had been killed in the country since the start of the year, Reporters Without Borders and Article 19 said.
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible, but less severe, a US study has found. “We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on the records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world. The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on Monday, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status
A tweet by Elon Musk saying Japan would “eventually cease to exist” without a higher birthrate yesterday set off a flood of sarcasm and anger — but much of angst was aimed at a Japanese government many said has done little to address the issue. Musk, the head of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, on Saturday wrote on Twitter: “At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world.” The comment hit a nerve among Japan watchers and
LONG WAIT: A woman who survived about 88 hours in the debris said that she managed to stay alive by holding on to a small amount of water and using her quilt to keep warm Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said yesterday, announcing the end of the rescue mission in a disaster which has been blamed on illegal construction. The commercial building in Changsha caved in on Friday last week, prompting more than six days of painstaking attempts to pull survivors free from the mass of rubble and twisted metal. “The search and rescue work at the Changsha building collapse site has been completed,” state broadcaster China Central Television quoted city officials as saying. “The trapped and incommunicado people from the accident scene have all been found ... 10 people were rescued
Before traveling to Moscow last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stopped over in Ankara to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and praise his diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Less than two hours after the two shook hands, a big part of the goodwill that Ankara has engendered in the West through its unique role as mediator between warring parties was undone, undermining Turkey’s chances of capitalizing on thawing ties. The turning point came when an Istanbul court sentenced a philanthropist, Osman Kavala, to life in jail for his role in protests against the government in 2013, in defiance