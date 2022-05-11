World News Quick Take

Agencies





UKRAINE

Mine-sniffing dog honored

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday presented mine-sniffing dog Patron and his owner, Civil Protection Service Major Myhailo Iliev, with medals in recognition of their dedicated service since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24. The pint-size Jack Russell terrier has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation. Zelenskiy made the award at a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Patron barked and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience, while Trudeau patted his pockets, as though looking for a dog treat.

UNITED KINGDOM

Black ‘Doctor Who’ named

Actor Ncuti Gatwa, known for his role in the popular series Sex Education, is to become the first black actor to play the leading role in the cult BBC science fiction series Doctor Who, the channel announced on Sunday. Starting next year, the Rwandan-born Scottish actor, 29, would become the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord, as the series celebrates its 60th anniversary. He takes over from actress Jodie Whittaker, who was the first woman to play the character known as “The Doctor.” “It feels really amazing. It’s a true honor. This role is an institution and it’s so iconic,” Gatwa told BBC News.

UNITED STATES

Stores low on baby formula

Six states were showing out-of-stock percentages for baby formula higher than 50 percent for the week starting April 24, with the number of states nearing 50 percent more than tripling to 26 from just three weeks earlier, Datasembly has said in a statement. Nationwide the average was 40 percent, building from 31 percent in early April and 11 percent at the end of November. Shortages of formula began last summer amid supply chain disruptions, product recalls and inflation. Purchases are being capped at some chains, including CVS Health stores. “We currently have a limit of three baby formula products per purchase in our stores and online,” a CVS spokesperson said.

UNITED STATES

Jailbreak ends in tragedy

A female prison guard arrested with a fugitive criminal who she allegedly helped to escape died on Monday after shooting herself, as police moved in to nab them in the climax of a 10-day search. Vicky White and Casey White, who were not related, were arrested in Evansville, Indiana, after crashing their car into a ditch as police acting on a tip were in hot pursuit, officials said. Vicky White, 56, who was described as romantically involved with the fugitive, shot herself, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said. Casey White, 38, sustained minor injuries in the arrest. “We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton of Alabama, the scene of the jailbreak.

MEXICO

Two more journalists killed

Two journalists were murdered on Monday in the eastern state of Veracruz, authorities said. Yessenia Mollinedo, director of the news portal El Veraz, and Sheila Garcia, a reporter for the site, were shot in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, the Veracruz Prosecutors’ Office said. “All lines of investigation will be exhausted, including their journalistic activity,” Veracruz Attorney General Veronica Hernandez said. Even before Monday’s murders, nine journalists had been killed in the country since the start of the year, Reporters Without Borders and Article 19 said.