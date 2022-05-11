Supplies arrive at China space station for its next crew

AP, BEIJING





A Chinese cargo vessel yesterday docked with the country’s under-construction space station ahead of a new three-person crew expected to arrive next month.

The Tianzhou-4 spacecraft was slung into space atop a Long March-7 Y5 rocket at 1:56am from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan.

State media said it docked with the station about seven hours later.

A Long March-7 Y5 rocket carrying the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft takes off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan Province, China, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The cargo vessel is carrying supplies for the next crew’s six-month stay, along with research equipment and spare parts for maintaining the station.

The station’s last crew returned to Earth last month after six months on the station, China’s longest space mission to date.

China intends to finish building the station this year, with the addition of two laboratory modules in July and October to link with the Tianhe living module that was launched in April last year. Another cargo craft, the Tianzhou-3, remains docked with the station.

China’s space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, making China only the third country to do so using its own resources after the former Soviet Union and the US.

It has landed robot rovers on the moon and placed one on Mars last year. China has also returned samples from the moon, and officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.

In 2020, Beijing announced that China’s first reusable spacecraft had landed following a test flight, but no photographs or details have been released.

China is excluded from the International Space Station due to US concerns about its space program being run by the Chinese Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

The Shenzhou 14 crewed mission is scheduled to launch next month for a six-month stay.

Toward the end of that mission, three more astronauts are to be launched aboard the Shenzhou 15 for a further six months, with the two crews overlapping for three to five days, which would mark the first time that the station has six people aboard.