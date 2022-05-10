Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday resigned after dozens of people were hospitalized when his supporters, armed with sticks and clubs, attacked protesters.
The country has suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines in its worst economic crisis since independence, sparking weeks of overwhelmingly peaceful anti-government demonstrations.
Rajapaksa’s spokesman, Rohan Weliwita, said the 76-year-old sent his letter of resignation to his younger brother, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clearing the way for a “new unity government.”
Photo: AFP
“I am resigning with immediate effect so that you will be able to appoint an all-party government to guide the country out of the current economic crisis,” the prime minister said in the letter.
The nation’s largest opposition party had said before the clashes that it would not join any government helmed by a member of the Rajapaksa clan.
The resignation of the prime minister automatically means the Cabinet stands dissolved.
Yesterday, the biggest clashes since the start of the crisis erupted in Colombo when supporters of the Rajapaksa family went on the rampage, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporters at the scene said.
Police fired tear gas and water cannon, and declared an immediate curfew in Colombo, which was later widened to include the entire South Asian island nation of 22 million people.
At least 78 people were hospitalized, Colombo National Hospital spokesman Pushpa Soysa said.
Officials said the army riot squad was called in to reinforce police. Soldiers have been deployed throughout the crisis to protect deliveries of fuel and other essentials, but until now not to prevent clashes.
Scores of Rajapaksa loyalists attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the president’s office at the sea-front Galle Face promenade in downtown Colombo since April 9, AFP reporters said.
The violence began after several thousand supporters of Mahinda Rajapaksa, bussed in from rural areas, poured out of his nearby official residence.
The prime minister had addressed about 3,000 supporters at his house and pledged he would “protect the interests of the nation.”
The supporters initially pulled down tents of protesters in front of the prime minister’s Temple Trees residence and torched anti-government banners and placards.
They then marched to the nearby promenade and began destroying other tents set up by the “Gota go home” campaign that demands the president step down.
“We were hit, the media were hit, women and children were hit,” one witness said, asking not to be named.
Opposition lawmaker Sajith Premadasa tried to move into the area after the clashes, but he came under attack from a mob and his security staff bundled him into a vehicle and drove off.
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible, but less severe, a US study has found. “We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on the records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world. The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on Monday, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status
LONG WAIT: A woman who survived about 88 hours in the debris said that she managed to stay alive by holding on to a small amount of water and using her quilt to keep warm Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said yesterday, announcing the end of the rescue mission in a disaster which has been blamed on illegal construction. The commercial building in Changsha caved in on Friday last week, prompting more than six days of painstaking attempts to pull survivors free from the mass of rubble and twisted metal. “The search and rescue work at the Changsha building collapse site has been completed,” state broadcaster China Central Television quoted city officials as saying. “The trapped and incommunicado people from the accident scene have all been found ... 10 people were rescued
‘A MILESTONE’: After capturing the rocket at 1,980m the helicopter crew dropped it as it was too heavy, a detail that Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck said would soon be fixed Using a helicopter to catch a falling rocket is such a complex task that Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck likens it to a “supersonic ballet.” Rocket Lab yesterday partially pulled off the feat, as it pushes to make its small Electron rockets reusable. However, after briefly catching the spent rocket, a helicopter crew was quickly forced to let it go again for safety reasons, and it fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. The California-based company regularly launches 18m rockets from the remote Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand to deliver satellites into space. The Electron rocket was
Six people are under investigation in Shanghai after an elderly nursing home resident was mistakenly declared dead, put in a body bag and taken by coroners to a waiting van before mortuary workers noticed the resident was still alive. The incident, which took place on Sunday afternoon, was filmed by onlookers, and footage quickly spread online, sparking a furious backlash in the city which has been under a grueling lockdown for five weeks. It also prompted concerns over the city’s overwhelmed medical system. In the footage, workers wearing protective clothing are seen pulling a body bag out of the mortuary van onto