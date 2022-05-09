UNITED STATES
Molotov thrower killed
Officers on Saturday shot and killed a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails and setting vehicles on fire near a police station in Raleigh, North Carolina, authorities said. The confrontation began after an officer observed a man lighting vehicles on fire in a parking lot near a district station at about 1:20pm, Police Chief Estella Patterson told a news conference. The officer called for assistance, and three other officers came to help, she said, and the officers ordered the man to stop. Patterson said the man continued to throw Molotov cocktails, ultimately tossing one near an officer close to him. “Multiple officers then discharged their weapons, and the individual was struck multiple times,” Patterson said.
BAHAMAS
Tourists die of illness
Three US tourists have died at a resort in the Bahamas after falling ill, officials of the Atlantic island nation said, and another was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper issued a statement on Friday saying that police are investigating and the cause of death was unknown, although foul play “is not suspected.” Their identities were not initially made public. The Minister of Health Michael Darville told Eyewitness News Bahamas on Saturday that some hotel guests went to a clinic on Thursday with nausea and vomiting, were treated and left. Three were later found dead. A fourth was flown to a hospital in New Providence.
CUBA
Blast death toll rises to 27
Crews worked through a second night searching for victims of a hotel explosion that killed at least 27 people in the capital and left more than a dozen missing amid the rubble. The Hotel Saratoga, a luxury 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was finishing renovations when an apparent gas leak produced a massive explosion on Friday. On Saturday evening, Julio Guerra Izquierdo, chief of hospital services at the Ministry of Health, raised the death toll to 27, with 81 people injured. The dead included four children and a pregnant woman. Spanish President Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter that a Spanish tourist was among the dead and that another Spaniard was seriously injured.
LAOS
Entry curbs to be dropped
The country is to drop COVID-19 entry restrictions for fully vaccinated tourists from today, after it reported falling coronavirus cases and deaths, senior officials said. The Southeast Asian nation saw an 80 percent downturn in international traveler numbers in 2020 — 4.7 million foreign tourists visited the previous year. From January travelers had been required to complete seven days of quarantine, present a negative COVID-19 test, and were limited to traveling within certain areas with officially sanctioned tour groups. Unvaccinated visitors must produce a rapid antigen test issued within 48 hours of leaving their origin country.
SAUDI ARABIA
King undergoes checkup
The kingdom’s octogenarian monarch underwent medical tests yesterday, state-run media reported, just weeks after he had the battery of his pacemaker changed. The report in the official Saudi Press Agency did not provide further details about King Salman’s condition or the nature of the medical examinations. It said that he was admitted to a hospital in the port city of Jiddah. The monarch’s health is closely watched because he holds absolute power in the kingdom.
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible, but less severe, a US study has found. “We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on the records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world. The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on Monday, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status
LONG WAIT: A woman who survived about 88 hours in the debris said that she managed to stay alive by holding on to a small amount of water and using her quilt to keep warm Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said yesterday, announcing the end of the rescue mission in a disaster which has been blamed on illegal construction. The commercial building in Changsha caved in on Friday last week, prompting more than six days of painstaking attempts to pull survivors free from the mass of rubble and twisted metal. “The search and rescue work at the Changsha building collapse site has been completed,” state broadcaster China Central Television quoted city officials as saying. “The trapped and incommunicado people from the accident scene have all been found ... 10 people were rescued
‘A MILESTONE’: After capturing the rocket at 1,980m the helicopter crew dropped it as it was too heavy, a detail that Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck said would soon be fixed Using a helicopter to catch a falling rocket is such a complex task that Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck likens it to a “supersonic ballet.” Rocket Lab yesterday partially pulled off the feat, as it pushes to make its small Electron rockets reusable. However, after briefly catching the spent rocket, a helicopter crew was quickly forced to let it go again for safety reasons, and it fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. The California-based company regularly launches 18m rockets from the remote Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand to deliver satellites into space. The Electron rocket was
‘TERRIFYING’: The capital, Wellington, could see sea levels rise by 30cm by 2040 — two decades earlier than previously forecast, NZ SeaRise research shows The sea level is rising twice as fast as previously forecast around parts of New Zealand, research published yesterday showed, putting the nation’s two largest cities at risk decades earlier than expected. Government-backed data amassed from around the country’s coastline found that some areas are already sinking 3mm to 4mm per year, speeding up a long-expected threat. The projections, labeled “a bit terrifying” by one expert, are the result of an extensive five-year, government-funded research program —NZ SeaRise — that was the combined work of dozens of local and international scientists. Their prognosis means authorities have much less time than expected to introduce