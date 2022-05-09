World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Molotov thrower killed

Officers on Saturday shot and killed a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails and setting vehicles on fire near a police station in Raleigh, North Carolina, authorities said. The confrontation began after an officer observed a man lighting vehicles on fire in a parking lot near a district station at about 1:20pm, Police Chief Estella Patterson told a news conference. The officer called for assistance, and three other officers came to help, she said, and the officers ordered the man to stop. Patterson said the man continued to throw Molotov cocktails, ultimately tossing one near an officer close to him. “Multiple officers then discharged their weapons, and the individual was struck multiple times,” Patterson said.

BAHAMAS

Tourists die of illness

Three US tourists have died at a resort in the Bahamas after falling ill, officials of the Atlantic island nation said, and another was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper issued a statement on Friday saying that police are investigating and the cause of death was unknown, although foul play “is not suspected.” Their identities were not initially made public. The Minister of Health Michael Darville told Eyewitness News Bahamas on Saturday that some hotel guests went to a clinic on Thursday with nausea and vomiting, were treated and left. Three were later found dead. A fourth was flown to a hospital in New Providence.

CUBA

Blast death toll rises to 27

Crews worked through a second night searching for victims of a hotel explosion that killed at least 27 people in the capital and left more than a dozen missing amid the rubble. The Hotel Saratoga, a luxury 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was finishing renovations when an apparent gas leak produced a massive explosion on Friday. On Saturday evening, Julio Guerra Izquierdo, chief of hospital services at the Ministry of Health, raised the death toll to 27, with 81 people injured. The dead included four children and a pregnant woman. Spanish President Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter that a Spanish tourist was among the dead and that another Spaniard was seriously injured.

LAOS

Entry curbs to be dropped

The country is to drop COVID-19 entry restrictions for fully vaccinated tourists from today, after it reported falling coronavirus cases and deaths, senior officials said. The Southeast Asian nation saw an 80 percent downturn in international traveler numbers in 2020 — 4.7 million foreign tourists visited the previous year. From January travelers had been required to complete seven days of quarantine, present a negative COVID-19 test, and were limited to traveling within certain areas with officially sanctioned tour groups. Unvaccinated visitors must produce a rapid antigen test issued within 48 hours of leaving their origin country.

SAUDI ARABIA

King undergoes checkup

The kingdom’s octogenarian monarch underwent medical tests yesterday, state-run media reported, just weeks after he had the battery of his pacemaker changed. The report in the official Saudi Press Agency did not provide further details about King Salman’s condition or the nature of the medical examinations. It said that he was admitted to a hospital in the port city of Jiddah. The monarch’s health is closely watched because he holds absolute power in the kingdom.