MEXICO

One killed in Cancun

One person was killed and six were injured on Friday in shootings on a main boulevard in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, authorities said. A suspect had been detained in relation to the attack, which did not take place in the resort’s hotel zone, prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said. The shootings occurred on an avenue lined with restaurants and bars a bit farther inland. It was the latest instance of violence that has blotted Cancun’s reputation as a laid-back getaway. In March, tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport.

CHINA

Minors banned from gifting

Regulators have further tightened their grip on the Internet industry, banning younger users from sending virtual gifts on livestream platforms, which could affect companies including ByteDance Ltd and Kuaishou Technology. Livestream apps are banned from providing minors with facilities for online transfers or virtual gift-purchase services, under the new rules, according to a joint notice published by several government agencies. Before the new guidance and despite rules aimed at curbing online spending by minor users, many young people were able to send virtual gifts or cash tokens to livestream performers, with some platforms claiming a commission fee from the contributions.

UNITED STATES

Fox kills flamingos at zoo

Foxes are known to raid henhouses, but this raid, on an outdoor zoo yard housing dozens of bright pink flamingos unable to fly away, was many times worse. Zookeepers at the National Zoo in Washington made a macabre discovery this week when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. It is the latest fox-related disruption in the nation’s capital, where just last month a rabid red fox attacked a congressman, who fought it off with a umbrella and had to get rabies shots.

BRAZIL

Deforestation hits record

Deforestation detected in the Brazilian Amazon broke all records for the month of April, and that followed similar new records set in January and February, reflecting a worrisome uptick in destruction in a state deep within the rainforest. Satellite alerts of deforestation for last month corresponded to more than 1,000km2, the highest figure for that month in seven years of record-keeping and 74 percent more than the same month last year, which was the prior record. It marked the first time that deforestation alerts have surpassed 1,000km2 during a month in the rainy season, which runs from December to April.

IRAQ

Danish cyclist killed

A Danish national was killed by a roadside bomb while cycling in northern Iraq, the country’s local Kurdish authorities said on Friday, blaming insurgents for planting the device. According to a statement from police in the Dohuk region, Torbjorn Methmann died in an explosion on Thursday. Police said Methmann and his companion, William Karlsson, also a Danish national, were cycling in the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region when Methmann’s bicycle struck the roadside bomb.