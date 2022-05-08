MEXICO
One killed in Cancun
One person was killed and six were injured on Friday in shootings on a main boulevard in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, authorities said. A suspect had been detained in relation to the attack, which did not take place in the resort’s hotel zone, prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said. The shootings occurred on an avenue lined with restaurants and bars a bit farther inland. It was the latest instance of violence that has blotted Cancun’s reputation as a laid-back getaway. In March, tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport.
CHINA
Minors banned from gifting
Regulators have further tightened their grip on the Internet industry, banning younger users from sending virtual gifts on livestream platforms, which could affect companies including ByteDance Ltd and Kuaishou Technology. Livestream apps are banned from providing minors with facilities for online transfers or virtual gift-purchase services, under the new rules, according to a joint notice published by several government agencies. Before the new guidance and despite rules aimed at curbing online spending by minor users, many young people were able to send virtual gifts or cash tokens to livestream performers, with some platforms claiming a commission fee from the contributions.
UNITED STATES
Fox kills flamingos at zoo
Foxes are known to raid henhouses, but this raid, on an outdoor zoo yard housing dozens of bright pink flamingos unable to fly away, was many times worse. Zookeepers at the National Zoo in Washington made a macabre discovery this week when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. It is the latest fox-related disruption in the nation’s capital, where just last month a rabid red fox attacked a congressman, who fought it off with a umbrella and had to get rabies shots.
BRAZIL
Deforestation hits record
Deforestation detected in the Brazilian Amazon broke all records for the month of April, and that followed similar new records set in January and February, reflecting a worrisome uptick in destruction in a state deep within the rainforest. Satellite alerts of deforestation for last month corresponded to more than 1,000km2, the highest figure for that month in seven years of record-keeping and 74 percent more than the same month last year, which was the prior record. It marked the first time that deforestation alerts have surpassed 1,000km2 during a month in the rainy season, which runs from December to April.
IRAQ
Danish cyclist killed
A Danish national was killed by a roadside bomb while cycling in northern Iraq, the country’s local Kurdish authorities said on Friday, blaming insurgents for planting the device. According to a statement from police in the Dohuk region, Torbjorn Methmann died in an explosion on Thursday. Police said Methmann and his companion, William Karlsson, also a Danish national, were cycling in the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region when Methmann’s bicycle struck the roadside bomb.
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in a lengthy interview containing some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow published by Beijing’s state media. Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion as it tries to maintain a supposedly neutral stance, with the US threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow. “Ukraine is studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible, but less severe, a US study has found. “We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on the records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world. The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on Monday, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status
SHANGHAI OUTRAGE: An online video of a Chinese orchestra playing ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ went viral with nearly 19,000 shares before it was blocked China’s capital, Beijing, yesterday tightened COVID-19 restrictions as it battled an outbreak, while Shanghai let some of its 25 million residents venture out for light and air after reporting a second day of zero infections outside of quarantine areas. Shanghai’s outbreak, which began in March, has been China’s worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. The outbreak in China’s most populous city and the risk of a spread in Beijing are testing the government’s “zero COVID” approach. Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak in its 10th day, has not locked down. More than 300 locally transmitted
‘A MILESTONE’: After capturing the rocket at 1,980m the helicopter crew dropped it as it was too heavy, a detail that Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck said would soon be fixed Using a helicopter to catch a falling rocket is such a complex task that Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck likens it to a “supersonic ballet.” Rocket Lab yesterday partially pulled off the feat, as it pushes to make its small Electron rockets reusable. However, after briefly catching the spent rocket, a helicopter crew was quickly forced to let it go again for safety reasons, and it fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. The California-based company regularly launches 18m rockets from the remote Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand to deliver satellites into space. The Electron rocket was