Diplomats and rights groups yesterday expressed concern after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency and police used force against peaceful protesters amid the country’s worst economic crisis in recent memory.
The economic and political situation in the Indian Ocean island nation has triggered countrywide protests demanding the resignation of Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family.
Rajapaksa on Friday issued a decree declaring a public emergency. He invoked sections of the Public Security Ordinance that allow him to make regulations in the interests of public security and preserving public order, and for the maintenance of essential supplies.
Photo: AFP
Under the emergency regulations, Rajapaksa can authorize detentions, seize possession of property and search any premises. He can also change or suspend any law.
US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung on Saturday wrote on Twitter that she is “concerned” by the state of emergency, adding that “the voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard.”
“And the very real challenges Sri Lankans are facing require long term solutions to set the country back on a path toward prosperity and opportunity for all. The SOE [state of emergency] won’t help do that,” Chung added.
Canadian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka David McKinnon said Sri Lankans have a right to peaceful protest under democracy and that it is “hard to understand why it is necessary, then, to declare a state of emergency.”
Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy. It announced that it is suspending repayment of its foreign loans and its usable foreign currency reserves have plummeted below US$50 million. The country has US$7 billion in foreign loan repayments due this year out of US$25 billion to be repaid by 2026. Its total foreign debt is US$51 billion.
Police used tear gas and a water cannon twice on Friday at protesters near the parliament who were criticizing lawmakers for not ousting the president and his government, whom they say are responsible for the economic crisis.
Protesters are angry that lawmakers elected a government-backed deputy speaker of parliament by a large majority when the protesters say they should be voting Rajapaksa’s government out of power.
Police first fired tear gas at a student-led protest that began on Thursday after the election of the deputy speaker in what was seen as a key victory for the governing coalition.
Separately, police dispersed more protesters with tear gas on Friday night, also near parliament.
Amnesty International said protests have been peaceful and the authorities have unlawfully restricted the right to freedom of peaceful assembly.
Protesters have vowed to continue their demonstrations despite the emergency law.
