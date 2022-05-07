ISRAEL
Two sought for stabbings
Security forces yesterday launched a search for two Palestinians suspected of killing three people in an attack on Israel’s Independence Day. The attack on Thursday night in Elad was the sixth in which Israelis have been targeted since March 22. Witnesses said that two assailants leapt from a vehicle swinging axes at passersby, killing three and wounding four, before fleeing in the same vehicle. Security forces have mounted a massive search operation for the attackers, identified by the police as Assad Yussef al-Rifai, 19, and Subhi Imad Abu Shukair, 20. The dead were identified by Israeli media as Yonatan Habakuk, 44, and Boaz Gol, 49, both from Elad, and Oren Ben Yiftah, a 35-year-old from the central city of Lod. Minister of Defense Benny Gantz announced that a closure of the West Bank — in place for the anniversary — would remain through tomorrow.
SRI LANKA
Millions strike nationwide
Bus and train networks yesterday ground to a halt, while offices and factories were empty amid a nationwide strike demanding the government’s resignation over the country’s worsening economic crisis. Months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and pharmaceuticals have sparked widespread turmoil across the nation. Millions of workers stayed off the job in a strike organized by the country’s trade union movement, with all but one scheduled train service canceled. Privately owned buses were off the roads while industrial workers demonstrated outside their factories and black flags were hung across the country in an expression of anger against the government. “We can pinpoint the policy blunders of the president that led to this very sorry state of our economy,” trade union leader Ravi Kumudesh said. “He must go.” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has insisted he would not step down despite escalating demonstrations.
MEXICO
Journalist killed
Another journalist was on Thursday found dead in northern Mexico, the ninth media worker killed in the country so far this year. Prosecutors in the northern state of Sinaloa said the body of Luis Enrique Ramirez Ramos was found on a dirt road near a junkyard in the state capital, Culiacan. Prosecutors said his body was wrapped in black plastic, and that the 59-year-old died from multiple blows to the head. Ramirez Ramos’ news Web site said that he had been abducted near his house hours earlier. Prosecutors said that he had not been reported missing to police. The Committee to Protect Journalists said it lamented the killing and “calls on authorities to urgently investigate this act.” Ramirez Ramos is listed as “founding director” of the Web site, which reported on local political disputes, which is often a risky subject for reporters, especially in Sinaloa.
UNITED STATES
Man exits taxiing plane
A man opened an emergency exit of a United Airlines jet, walked onto a wing as the plane taxied at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and jumped onto the tarmac early on Thursday, police said. Chicago Police said the passenger on Flight 2478 was arrested and taken into custody. The 57-year-old Escondido, California, man was charged with reckless conduct. Police said the incident happened at about 4:31am when the jet was approaching the gate at Terminal 1. Police said when the man jumped onto the tarmac, he attempted to guide the aircraft to the gate. United said that members of its crew stopped the passenger.
CHANGE ‘ESSENTIAL’: After the DEA arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands, UK ministers rushed out a report on widespread abuses by the Carribean territory’s politicians The UK is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running and a commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance. BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was due to appear in court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and her son. Just hours before Fahie’s court appearance, the UK-appointed commission of inquiry — launched last year
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in a lengthy interview containing some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow published by Beijing’s state media. Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion as it tries to maintain a supposedly neutral stance, with the US threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow. “Ukraine is studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible, but less severe, a US study has found. “We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on the records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world. The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on Monday, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status
SHANGHAI OUTRAGE: An online video of a Chinese orchestra playing ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ went viral with nearly 19,000 shares before it was blocked China’s capital, Beijing, yesterday tightened COVID-19 restrictions as it battled an outbreak, while Shanghai let some of its 25 million residents venture out for light and air after reporting a second day of zero infections outside of quarantine areas. Shanghai’s outbreak, which began in March, has been China’s worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. The outbreak in China’s most populous city and the risk of a spread in Beijing are testing the government’s “zero COVID” approach. Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak in its 10th day, has not locked down. More than 300 locally transmitted