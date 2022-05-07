World News Quick Take

Agencies





ISRAEL

Two sought for stabbings

Security forces yesterday launched a search for two Palestinians suspected of killing three people in an attack on Israel’s Independence Day. The attack on Thursday night in Elad was the sixth in which Israelis have been targeted since March 22. Witnesses said that two assailants leapt from a vehicle swinging axes at passersby, killing three and wounding four, before fleeing in the same vehicle. Security forces have mounted a massive search operation for the attackers, identified by the police as Assad Yussef al-Rifai, 19, and Subhi Imad Abu Shukair, 20. The dead were identified by Israeli media as Yonatan Habakuk, 44, and Boaz Gol, 49, both from Elad, and Oren Ben Yiftah, a 35-year-old from the central city of Lod. Minister of Defense Benny Gantz announced that a closure of the West Bank — in place for the anniversary — would remain through tomorrow.

SRI LANKA

Millions strike nationwide

Bus and train networks yesterday ground to a halt, while offices and factories were empty amid a nationwide strike demanding the government’s resignation over the country’s worsening economic crisis. Months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and pharmaceuticals have sparked widespread turmoil across the nation. Millions of workers stayed off the job in a strike organized by the country’s trade union movement, with all but one scheduled train service canceled. Privately owned buses were off the roads while industrial workers demonstrated outside their factories and black flags were hung across the country in an expression of anger against the government. “We can pinpoint the policy blunders of the president that led to this very sorry state of our economy,” trade union leader Ravi Kumudesh said. “He must go.” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has insisted he would not step down despite escalating demonstrations.

MEXICO

Journalist killed

Another journalist was on Thursday found dead in northern Mexico, the ninth media worker killed in the country so far this year. Prosecutors in the northern state of Sinaloa said the body of Luis Enrique Ramirez Ramos was found on a dirt road near a junkyard in the state capital, Culiacan. Prosecutors said his body was wrapped in black plastic, and that the 59-year-old died from multiple blows to the head. Ramirez Ramos’ news Web site said that he had been abducted near his house hours earlier. Prosecutors said that he had not been reported missing to police. The Committee to Protect Journalists said it lamented the killing and “calls on authorities to urgently investigate this act.” Ramirez Ramos is listed as “founding director” of the Web site, which reported on local political disputes, which is often a risky subject for reporters, especially in Sinaloa.

UNITED STATES

Man exits taxiing plane

A man opened an emergency exit of a United Airlines jet, walked onto a wing as the plane taxied at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and jumped onto the tarmac early on Thursday, police said. Chicago Police said the passenger on Flight 2478 was arrested and taken into custody. The 57-year-old Escondido, California, man was charged with reckless conduct. Police said the incident happened at about 4:31am when the jet was approaching the gate at Terminal 1. Police said when the man jumped onto the tarmac, he attempted to guide the aircraft to the gate. United said that members of its crew stopped the passenger.