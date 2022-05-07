COVID-19: Shanghai couple overcome lockdown bureaucracy to marry in parking lot

AFP, SHANGHAI





A couple in Shanghai have beaten COVID-19 lockdowns and bureaucracy to tie the knot, celebrating their marriage in the parking lot of their housing compound after a ceremony officiated over Zoom from the US.

With the Bridal Chorus on speaker, a smattering of socially distanced friends and an immaculate white dress complete with blue mask, bride Janelle Nuyts walked down the aisle followed by an official in a hazmat suit who disinfected the ground around her.

Shanghai’s weeks-long lockdown has brought the city of 25 million people to a halt as China sticks with its “zero COVID-19” policy.

Matthew Mitchener, left, and Janelle Nuyts celebrate their wedding in the parking lot of their housing compound during a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai on Saturday last week. Photo: AFP / courtesy of Jessie Lu

An easing of the rules in the past few weeks has allowed some residents out of their homes, although mostly within the confines of their housing developments.

Groom Matthew Mitchener, 35, said that he initially had doubts about a lockdown wedding, but they melted away on Saturday last week, when he caught sight of his bride in a figure-hugging wedding dress highlighting her five-month baby bump.

“It was all a little surreal,” the Australian said, beaming, as neighbors threw rice around for good luck and cheered.

After a month stuck at home, the couple had their wedding officiated online by a US celebrant, with friends and family as witnesses, before they headed to the parking lot for a small celebration.

A ban on marriage between foreigners in China in place since 2019 prevented the pair from using a Chinese official, and the option to tie the knot at one of their embassies was not available.

The parking lot celebration had only been decided on a day before, when the couple’s neighbors suggested they hold a reception party there after an easing of restrictions made it possible.

“It kind of snowballed,” Mitchener said. “The next thing we knew, we had a wedding dress arrive from our friend, and a wedding cake, a bouquet of flowers.”

“Once I put the dress on, everything changed,” the 33-year-old Nuyts added.

The pair decided in March to have their wedding officiated online after discovering they were expecting a baby.

“It was beyond our expectations,” Nuyts said of the big day.

“We didn’t really expect it was going to be so romantic,” she added.