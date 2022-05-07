The COVID-19 pandemic killed about 15 million people worldwide in 2020 and last year, the WHO said on Thursday — nearly triple the number of deaths officially attributed to the disease.
The WHO’s long-awaited estimate of the total number of deaths caused by the pandemic — including lives lost to its knock-on effects — finally puts a number on the broader effects of the crisis.
The figures give a more realistic picture of the worst pandemic in a century, which Thursday’s estimates showed has killed about one in 500 people worldwide and continues to claim thousands of lives each week.
“The full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million),” the UN health agency said in a statement.
The figures are extremely sensitive due to how they reflect on the handling of the crisis by authorities around the world, with some countries, notably India, already contesting the far higher numbers.
India’s reported COVID-19 deaths for the period are 481,000, but the WHO’s estimated total figure is 3.3 million to 6.5 million.
“We need to honor the lives tragically cut short, lives we lost — and we must hold ourselves and our policymakers accountable,” WHO assistant director-general for data, analytics and delivery Samira Asma told a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland.
New Delhi fired back, decrying the data — which put the numbers at 10 times the country’s official toll — as flawed.
The WHO estimated that about 4.75 million deaths in India since 2020 could be attributed to the crisis, either directly from COVID-19 or indirectly through the pandemic’s wider effects on health systems and society.
The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement said the WHO published the data “without adequately addressing India’s concerns.”
The figures, termed as excess mortality, are calculated as the difference between the number of deaths that occurred and the number that would have been expected in the absence of the pandemic, based on data from earlier years.
Excess mortality includes deaths directly due to COVID-19 disease, and indirectly due to the pandemic’s effects on health systems and society.
It also factors in deaths averted during the pandemic, such as a lower risk of work-related fatalities or road accidents.
Countries worldwide reported 5.42 million COVID-19 deaths to the WHO in 2020 and last year — a figure that today stands at 6.24 million, including deaths this year.
The Geneva-based organization has long said the true number of deaths would be far higher than just the recorded fatalities put down to COVID-19 infections.
The WHO said that most of the excess deaths — 84 percent — were concentrated in south and southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas.
Ten countries alone accounted for 68 percent of all excess deaths: Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Africa, Turkey and the US.
The global death toll was higher for men than for women — 57 percent male and 43 percent female — and 82 percent of the excess deaths were estimated to be people aged 60 or older.
