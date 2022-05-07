British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party lost control of key councils in London, partial results from local and regional UK elections showed yesterday, with a potentially historic change looming in Northern Ireland.
The main UK opposition Labour Party of Keir Starmer won control of long-term Conservative strongholds in the capital, including former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s “favorite” council Wandsworth, and Westminster for the first time since it was created in 1964.
Only about one-third of English votes have been counted. Results from the remainder, as well as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were expected throughout the day.
Photo: AP
The contest for the devolved assembly in Belfast could see a pro-Irish nationalist party win for the first time, with huge constitutional implications for the four-nation UK.
Predicted victors Sinn Fein — the former political wing of paramilitary group the Irish Republican Army — are committed to a vote on reunification with the south, a century after the island was partitioned.
The English results so far are not a landslide for Labour, which is seeking to capitalize on a cost of living crisis and Johnson’s own performance, including his unprecedented police fine for attending a lockdown-breaking party at Downing Street.
Starmer — visiting Barnet in northwest London, where Labour seized control of the council from the Tories — hailed what he called “a big turning point.”
“When it comes to London, you can hardly believe those names come off our lips. Wandsworth. They’ve been saying for years: ‘You’ll never take Wandsworth from us.’ We’ve just done it. Westminster. It’s an astonishing result,” he told supporters.
The former chief of staff of Conservative ex-prime minister Theresa May said the results in London were “catastrophic.”
“Wandsworth and Westminster were flagship councils,” Gavin Barwell wrote on Twitter. “Losing them should be a wake-up call for the Conservative Party.”
Party chairman Oliver Dowden sought to play down Conservative losses, saying they were consistent with midterm expectations.
The Barnet Labour group leader said the result was a reflection of disillusionment with the Tories, who are hoping to extend their 12 years in power for another term at the next general election, which is due by 2024.
“I think a lot of Conservatives haven’t voted this time. I think they feel alienated from No 10 [Downing Street] and that they are — I don’t know — they’ve been disappointed with Boris Johnson and so not voting, and I think that’s made a difference as well,” Barry Rawlings told the BBC.
