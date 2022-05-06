World News Quick Take

Agencies





COLOMBIA

‘Drug trafficker’ extradited

Dairo Antonio Usaga, an accused drug trafficker and leader of the Clan del Golfo criminal group, has been extradited to the US, President Ivan Duque said. Usaga, also known as Otoniel, had trafficked between 180 tonnes and 200 tonnes of cocaine a year with the Clan del Golfo, and was detained in Antioquia Province in October last year, authorities said. “This extradition shows nobody is above the Colombian state,” Duque said in a video message in which he compared Otoniel to deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar. Otoniel is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of members of local security forces, authorities added. He is wanted in the US for crimes including drug trafficking, conspiracy and illegally possessing weapons.

IRAQ

Sandstorm sickens 1,000

More than 1,000 people were yesterday rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm, the seventh to hit the country in the past month, state media said. Residents of six of the nation’s 18 provinces, including Baghdad and the western region of al-Anbar, awoke once again to a thick cloud of dust blanketing the sky. Authorities in al-Anbar and Kirkuk provinces urged people to stay indoors, the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) said. Hospitals in al-Anbar had received more than 700 patients with breathing difficulties, INA quoted health official Anas Qais as saying. The central province of Salaheddin reported more than 300 cases, while the central province of Diwaniya and the province of Najaf each recorded about 100 cases, INA added.

AFGHANISTAN

Floods kill 22 people

Heavy rain and flooding has killed 22 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops in the country, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis, a disaster management official said yesterday. “Due to flooding and storms in 12 provinces, 22 people have died and 40 injured,” said Hassibullah Shekhani, head of communications and information at the National Disaster Management Authority. The rain and flooding was particularly severe in the western provinces of Badghis and Faryab, and the northern province of Baghlan. Shekhani said 500 houses were destroyed, 2,000 damaged, 300 head of livestock killed and more than 1,200 hectares of crops damaged. The International Committee of the Red Cross is helping, Sekhani said, adding that officials would approach other international organizations for help. The international community is grappling with how to help the country of about 40 million people without benefiting the Taliban.

CHINA

Survivor found after six days

Rescuers in central China have pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a building that partially collapsed almost six days earlier, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday. The unidentified woman is the 10th survivor of the disaster in the city of Changsha, in which at least five people have died and an unknown number, possibly dozens, are still missing. She was rescued shortly after midnight, about 132 hours after the rear of the six-story building suddenly caved in on Friday last week, Xinhua said. The woman was conscious and advised rescuers on how to pull her out without causing further injury, it said. Teams had used dogs and hand tools, as well as drones and electronic life detectors, in the search. All the survivors were reportedly in good condition after having been treated in a hospital.