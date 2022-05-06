COLOMBIA
‘Drug trafficker’ extradited
Dairo Antonio Usaga, an accused drug trafficker and leader of the Clan del Golfo criminal group, has been extradited to the US, President Ivan Duque said. Usaga, also known as Otoniel, had trafficked between 180 tonnes and 200 tonnes of cocaine a year with the Clan del Golfo, and was detained in Antioquia Province in October last year, authorities said. “This extradition shows nobody is above the Colombian state,” Duque said in a video message in which he compared Otoniel to deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar. Otoniel is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of members of local security forces, authorities added. He is wanted in the US for crimes including drug trafficking, conspiracy and illegally possessing weapons.
IRAQ
Sandstorm sickens 1,000
More than 1,000 people were yesterday rushed to hospital with respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm, the seventh to hit the country in the past month, state media said. Residents of six of the nation’s 18 provinces, including Baghdad and the western region of al-Anbar, awoke once again to a thick cloud of dust blanketing the sky. Authorities in al-Anbar and Kirkuk provinces urged people to stay indoors, the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) said. Hospitals in al-Anbar had received more than 700 patients with breathing difficulties, INA quoted health official Anas Qais as saying. The central province of Salaheddin reported more than 300 cases, while the central province of Diwaniya and the province of Najaf each recorded about 100 cases, INA added.
AFGHANISTAN
Floods kill 22 people
Heavy rain and flooding has killed 22 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops in the country, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis, a disaster management official said yesterday. “Due to flooding and storms in 12 provinces, 22 people have died and 40 injured,” said Hassibullah Shekhani, head of communications and information at the National Disaster Management Authority. The rain and flooding was particularly severe in the western provinces of Badghis and Faryab, and the northern province of Baghlan. Shekhani said 500 houses were destroyed, 2,000 damaged, 300 head of livestock killed and more than 1,200 hectares of crops damaged. The International Committee of the Red Cross is helping, Sekhani said, adding that officials would approach other international organizations for help. The international community is grappling with how to help the country of about 40 million people without benefiting the Taliban.
CHINA
Survivor found after six days
Rescuers in central China have pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a building that partially collapsed almost six days earlier, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday. The unidentified woman is the 10th survivor of the disaster in the city of Changsha, in which at least five people have died and an unknown number, possibly dozens, are still missing. She was rescued shortly after midnight, about 132 hours after the rear of the six-story building suddenly caved in on Friday last week, Xinhua said. The woman was conscious and advised rescuers on how to pull her out without causing further injury, it said. Teams had used dogs and hand tools, as well as drones and electronic life detectors, in the search. All the survivors were reportedly in good condition after having been treated in a hospital.
CHANGE ‘ESSENTIAL’: After the DEA arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands, UK ministers rushed out a report on widespread abuses by the Carribean territory’s politicians The UK is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running and a commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance. BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was due to appear in court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and her son. Just hours before Fahie’s court appearance, the UK-appointed commission of inquiry — launched last year
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in a lengthy interview containing some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow published by Beijing’s state media. Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion as it tries to maintain a supposedly neutral stance, with the US threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow. “Ukraine is studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on
SHANGHAI OUTRAGE: An online video of a Chinese orchestra playing ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ went viral with nearly 19,000 shares before it was blocked China’s capital, Beijing, yesterday tightened COVID-19 restrictions as it battled an outbreak, while Shanghai let some of its 25 million residents venture out for light and air after reporting a second day of zero infections outside of quarantine areas. Shanghai’s outbreak, which began in March, has been China’s worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. The outbreak in China’s most populous city and the risk of a spread in Beijing are testing the government’s “zero COVID” approach. Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak in its 10th day, has not locked down. More than 300 locally transmitted
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible, but less severe, a US study has found. “We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on the records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world. The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on Monday, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status