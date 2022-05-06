Omicron as severe as previous virus variants, study says

Reuters





The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible, but less severe, a US study has found.

“We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on the records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world.

The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on Monday, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status and the Charlson comorbidity index, which predicts the risk of death within a year of hospitalization for people with specific comorbid conditions.

The studies that assumed that the Omicron variant was less severe were conducted in places including South Africa, Scotland, England and Canada, said the scientists, who are from Massachusetts General Hospital, Minerva University and Harvard Medical School.

The study could have several limitations, including the possibility that it underestimated the number of vaccinated patients in more recent COVID-19 waves and the total number of infections, because it excluded people who performed at-home rapid tests, they said.