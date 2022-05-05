BELARUS
Military starts snap drills
The armed forces yesterday began sudden large-scale drills to test their combat readiness, the Ministry of Defense said. “It is planned that the [combat readiness] test will involve the movement of significant numbers of military vehicles, which can slow down traffic on public roads,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the exercise posed no threat to the nation’s neighbors or the European community in general. President Alexander Lukashenko spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and the two discussed the Russian operation in Ukraine, among other issues, official statements said.
COSTA RICA
Chaves rejects Escazu treaty
President-elect Rodrigo Chaves on Tuesday said that his government would not ratify the Escazu Agreement that establishes protection for environmentalists. The treaty was the first in the world to contain specific measures to protect the human rights of environmental defenders and the Central American nation had been the driving force behind it. Outgoing President Carlos Alvarado had asked lawmakers to ratify the agreement, but Chaves said the treaty was unnecessary and could harm the economy. “The private sector should be reassured that the Escazu Agreement is not on the government’s agenda,” the former World Bank official told a news conference. “I don’t think it would be beneficial for the country.” Chaves is to take office on Sunday. The treaty has been signed by 24 countries and ratified by half of them, which guarantees its validity, despite San Jose’s likely non-ratification.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Envoy disappears in Haiti
The government on Tuesday reinforced surveillance on the border with Haiti and announced an urgent search for one of its diplomats who disappeared there a few days ago. Major General Julio Ernesto Florian, general commander of the army, told media that the military would use drones and intelligence personnel to find information on the whereabouts of Carlos Guillen, a commercial attache for agricultural affairs at the Dominican embassy in Port-au-Prince. Guillen has been missing since Friday when he was driving from the Haitian capital to the Dominican border town of Jimani. Ambassador to Haiti Faruk Miguel Castillo said in a statement that he had requested the Haitian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to carry out an investigation into Guillen’s whereabouts. Castillo added that he had filed a complaint with the Haitian judicial police and provided records of the last calls from Guillen’s telephone.
ARMENIA
Protesters call on PM to quit
Protesters calling for the resignation of President Nikol Pashinyan yesterday blocked major roads in Yerevan and called on citizens to commit acts of civil disobedience. Footage from local television showed protesters blocking Yerevan’s Kievian Bridge over the Hrazdan River, chanting “Armenia without Nikol.” Traffic on the bridge has since resumed, a Reuters witness said. Pashinyan has faced heavy criticism since he agreed in November 2020 to a Russian-brokered ceasefire to end six weeks of war between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The deal that ended the heaviest fighting in the region since the 1990s secured significant territorial gains for Azerbaijan in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. Pashinyan said he had been compelled to accept the deal, which prompted a wave of protests, to avoid greater human and territorial losses.
CHANGE ‘ESSENTIAL’: After the DEA arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands, UK ministers rushed out a report on widespread abuses by the Carribean territory’s politicians The UK is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running and a commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance. BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was due to appear in court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and her son. Just hours before Fahie’s court appearance, the UK-appointed commission of inquiry — launched last year
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in a lengthy interview containing some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow published by Beijing’s state media. Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion as it tries to maintain a supposedly neutral stance, with the US threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow. “Ukraine is studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass
SHANGHAI OUTRAGE: An online video of a Chinese orchestra playing ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ went viral with nearly 19,000 shares before it was blocked China’s capital, Beijing, yesterday tightened COVID-19 restrictions as it battled an outbreak, while Shanghai let some of its 25 million residents venture out for light and air after reporting a second day of zero infections outside of quarantine areas. Shanghai’s outbreak, which began in March, has been China’s worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. The outbreak in China’s most populous city and the risk of a spread in Beijing are testing the government’s “zero COVID” approach. Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak in its 10th day, has not locked down. More than 300 locally transmitted