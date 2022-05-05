World News Quick Take

Agencies





BELARUS

Military starts snap drills

The armed forces yesterday began sudden large-scale drills to test their combat readiness, the Ministry of Defense said. “It is planned that the [combat readiness] test will involve the movement of significant numbers of military vehicles, which can slow down traffic on public roads,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the exercise posed no threat to the nation’s neighbors or the European community in general. President Alexander Lukashenko spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and the two discussed the Russian operation in Ukraine, among other issues, official statements said.

COSTA RICA

Chaves rejects Escazu treaty

President-elect Rodrigo Chaves on Tuesday said that his government would not ratify the Escazu Agreement that establishes protection for environmentalists. The treaty was the first in the world to contain specific measures to protect the human rights of environmental defenders and the Central American nation had been the driving force behind it. Outgoing President Carlos Alvarado had asked lawmakers to ratify the agreement, but Chaves said the treaty was unnecessary and could harm the economy. “The private sector should be reassured that the Escazu Agreement is not on the government’s agenda,” the former World Bank official told a news conference. “I don’t think it would be beneficial for the country.” Chaves is to take office on Sunday. The treaty has been signed by 24 countries and ratified by half of them, which guarantees its validity, despite San Jose’s likely non-ratification.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Envoy disappears in Haiti

The government on Tuesday reinforced surveillance on the border with Haiti and announced an urgent search for one of its diplomats who disappeared there a few days ago. Major General Julio Ernesto Florian, general commander of the army, told media that the military would use drones and intelligence personnel to find information on the whereabouts of Carlos Guillen, a commercial attache for agricultural affairs at the Dominican embassy in Port-au-Prince. Guillen has been missing since Friday when he was driving from the Haitian capital to the Dominican border town of Jimani. Ambassador to Haiti Faruk Miguel Castillo said in a statement that he had requested the Haitian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to carry out an investigation into Guillen’s whereabouts. Castillo added that he had filed a complaint with the Haitian judicial police and provided records of the last calls from Guillen’s telephone.

ARMENIA

Protesters call on PM to quit

Protesters calling for the resignation of President Nikol Pashinyan yesterday blocked major roads in Yerevan and called on citizens to commit acts of civil disobedience. Footage from local television showed protesters blocking Yerevan’s Kievian Bridge over the Hrazdan River, chanting “Armenia without Nikol.” Traffic on the bridge has since resumed, a Reuters witness said. Pashinyan has faced heavy criticism since he agreed in November 2020 to a Russian-brokered ceasefire to end six weeks of war between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The deal that ended the heaviest fighting in the region since the 1990s secured significant territorial gains for Azerbaijan in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. Pashinyan said he had been compelled to accept the deal, which prompted a wave of protests, to avoid greater human and territorial losses.