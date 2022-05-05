Congo wildlife center gives orphaned chimps refuge

Reuters, LWIRO, Democratic Republic of the Congo





A young chimpanzee wrapped his arms around the neck of his rescuer in a brief hug as he was released from a wooden cage to scamper off to play in his spacious new enclosure.

The chimp was captured from an illegal owner by staff from the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DR Congo) nature conservation agency, who brought him more than 600km by road, boat and plane to the Lwiro Primates Rehabilitation Center.

The new arrival joined 111 other chimpanzees staying at the center, a sanctuary for orphaned primates that opened 20 years ago in a village about 40km north of the provincial capital Bukavu in eastern DR Congo.

Luis Flore, head veterinarian of the Lwiro Primate Rehabilitation Center, takes a look at a newly arrived chimpanzee in South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on April 8. Photo: Reuters

DR Congo and neighboring Republic of the Congo are home to the largest number of great apes in Africa, but most species are declining in population due to factors such as forest loss, hunting and trafficking, based on the latest report by the Great Apes Survival Partnership (GRASP).

Poachers seek out young primates to sell to zoos or as pets, and they often kill a young chimp’s family to capture it, conservationists say.

“It’s horrible because the year 2021 was the worst year in the history of our center — we had 15 arrivals. And you have to think that for every chimpanzee that arrives here at the sanctuary, there are 10 more that died in the forest,” center director Itsaso Velez del Burgo said.

“The situation is serious. If we don’t act to protect the forest, soon it will be empty,” Del Burgo said.

A poacher might sell a live chimpanzee for US$50 to US$100, while a middleman can resell the chimpanzee at a mark-up of as much as 400 percent, a UN report on the illicit trade in apes said.

In eastern DR Congo, militia violence has made it hard to release the apes back into the wild, which is the sanctuary’s ultimate goal, center manager Claude-Sylvestre Libaku said.

“There are already groups [of apes] that are ready to be reintegrated, but the presence of armed groups in the forest is blocking us,” Libaku said.

Eastern DR Congo has been beset by militia violence for decades, but there has been a resurgence of some armed groups in recent years, leading the government to declare martial law in parts of the east.

Although there is no evidence that the illegal trade in great apes is linked to armed groups, their presence in the forest still constitutes a threat, said Johannes Refisch, coordinator of the UN-led GRASP.

“I would agree that [the apes] are more at risk when there are more guns around,” he said. “There is a higher risk for wild meat hunting, and even in areas where great apes are not targeted, hunters might bump into a gorilla and kill the animals because they feel threatened.”