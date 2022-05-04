World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Inmate, jailer flee ‘together’

Police on Monday were searching for an Alabama murder suspect and a female corrections officer who authorities say participated in his escape, saying that the two are extremely dangerous. Early on Friday, inmate Casey White and Officer Vicky White — who are not related — left the Lauderdale County Jail where he was being held to face murder charges. Vicky White told colleagues they were headed to court for a psychological evaluation of the prisoner. They never arrived, and suspicion grew that the two had committed an escape. On Monday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters that an arrest warrant had been issued for Vicky White “for permitting or facilitating an escape” of an inmate. There was “absolutely” a possibility the two were romantically linked, he added.

JAPAN

China carrier nears Okinawa

Eight Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier and several destroyers, on Sunday sailed between the main island of Okinawa and Miyakojima, the Ministry of Defense has said. Although there was no incursion into territorial waters, helicopters on board the Liaoning carrier took off and landed, the ministry said. In Taipei, the Ministry of National Defense said that it would monitor the movements of the carrier group, and described the situation as “normal.”

NIGERIA

Gangs using human shields

Armed gangs who kidnapped dozens of passengers in an attack on a train in the country’s north are using civilians as human shields, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday. The state railway company last month said that 168 people were missing following the March 28 attack. Local media last week showed a video of victims of the kidnapping, including a baby recently born to one of the abducted women. “They [the kidnappers] are using civilians as human shields, thereby making it difficult to confront them directly,” Buhari said. “It’s a delicate situation... Any rescue operation that results in the death of any hostage cannot be deemed a success,” he said.

CAR

Russians ‘killing civilians’

Human Rights Watch yesterday said there was “compelling evidence” that Russian paramilitary troops were committing serious rights abuses and killing civilians in the country. A civil war that began in 2013 had eased, but about a year ago, fighting abruptly resumed when rebels launched an offensive to overthrow President Faustin Archange Touadera. After the president requested Moscow’s assistance, hundreds of Russian paramilitary forces helped push back the rebels. “Forces in the Central African Republic, whom witnesses identified as Russian, appear to have summarily executed, tortured and beaten civilians since 2019,” the group said.

HAITI

Families flee violence

People in the capital, Port-au-Prince, on Monday fled their homes as gun battles broke out between gangs, a witness said. The Civil Protection Agency on Wednesday last week said that battles between the rival Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo gangs forced thousands to flee their homes. Gunfire was heard on Monday in the neighborhood of Cite Soleil, where dozens of panicked residents left homes and were running in all directions, the witness said, adding that some walked with their hands in the air to show they were not armed, to avoid being attacked.