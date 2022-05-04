UNITED STATES
Inmate, jailer flee ‘together’
Police on Monday were searching for an Alabama murder suspect and a female corrections officer who authorities say participated in his escape, saying that the two are extremely dangerous. Early on Friday, inmate Casey White and Officer Vicky White — who are not related — left the Lauderdale County Jail where he was being held to face murder charges. Vicky White told colleagues they were headed to court for a psychological evaluation of the prisoner. They never arrived, and suspicion grew that the two had committed an escape. On Monday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters that an arrest warrant had been issued for Vicky White “for permitting or facilitating an escape” of an inmate. There was “absolutely” a possibility the two were romantically linked, he added.
JAPAN
China carrier nears Okinawa
Eight Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier and several destroyers, on Sunday sailed between the main island of Okinawa and Miyakojima, the Ministry of Defense has said. Although there was no incursion into territorial waters, helicopters on board the Liaoning carrier took off and landed, the ministry said. In Taipei, the Ministry of National Defense said that it would monitor the movements of the carrier group, and described the situation as “normal.”
NIGERIA
Gangs using human shields
Armed gangs who kidnapped dozens of passengers in an attack on a train in the country’s north are using civilians as human shields, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday. The state railway company last month said that 168 people were missing following the March 28 attack. Local media last week showed a video of victims of the kidnapping, including a baby recently born to one of the abducted women. “They [the kidnappers] are using civilians as human shields, thereby making it difficult to confront them directly,” Buhari said. “It’s a delicate situation... Any rescue operation that results in the death of any hostage cannot be deemed a success,” he said.
CAR
Russians ‘killing civilians’
Human Rights Watch yesterday said there was “compelling evidence” that Russian paramilitary troops were committing serious rights abuses and killing civilians in the country. A civil war that began in 2013 had eased, but about a year ago, fighting abruptly resumed when rebels launched an offensive to overthrow President Faustin Archange Touadera. After the president requested Moscow’s assistance, hundreds of Russian paramilitary forces helped push back the rebels. “Forces in the Central African Republic, whom witnesses identified as Russian, appear to have summarily executed, tortured and beaten civilians since 2019,” the group said.
HAITI
Families flee violence
People in the capital, Port-au-Prince, on Monday fled their homes as gun battles broke out between gangs, a witness said. The Civil Protection Agency on Wednesday last week said that battles between the rival Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo gangs forced thousands to flee their homes. Gunfire was heard on Monday in the neighborhood of Cite Soleil, where dozens of panicked residents left homes and were running in all directions, the witness said, adding that some walked with their hands in the air to show they were not armed, to avoid being attacked.
CHANGE ‘ESSENTIAL’: After the DEA arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands, UK ministers rushed out a report on widespread abuses by the Carribean territory’s politicians The UK is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running and a commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance. BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was due to appear in court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and her son. Just hours before Fahie’s court appearance, the UK-appointed commission of inquiry — launched last year
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in a lengthy interview containing some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow published by Beijing’s state media. Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion as it tries to maintain a supposedly neutral stance, with the US threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow. “Ukraine is studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass
SHANGHAI OUTRAGE: An online video of a Chinese orchestra playing ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ went viral with nearly 19,000 shares before it was blocked China’s capital, Beijing, yesterday tightened COVID-19 restrictions as it battled an outbreak, while Shanghai let some of its 25 million residents venture out for light and air after reporting a second day of zero infections outside of quarantine areas. Shanghai’s outbreak, which began in March, has been China’s worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. The outbreak in China’s most populous city and the risk of a spread in Beijing are testing the government’s “zero COVID” approach. Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak in its 10th day, has not locked down. More than 300 locally transmitted