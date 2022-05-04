Body in barrel exposed as lake in Nevada drops

AP, LAS VEGAS, Nevada





A body inside a barrel was over the weekend found on the newly exposed bottom of Nevada’s Lake Mead as drought depletes one of the largest US reservoirs — and officials predicted the discovery could be just the first of more grim finds.

“I would say there is a very good chance as the water level drops that we are going to find additional human remains,” Las Vegas Police Lieutenant Ray Spencer told KLAS-TV on Monday.

The lake’s level has dropped so much that the uppermost water intake at drought-stricken Lake Mead became visible last week. The reservoir on the Colorado River behind Hoover Dam has become so depleted that Las Vegas is now pumping water from deeper within Lake Mead, which also stretches into Arizona.

Personal items found inside the barrel indicated that the person died in the 1980s, Spencer said.

He declined to discuss a cause of death and declined to describe the items found, saying that the investigation is ongoing.

Police plan to reach out to experts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to analyze when the barrel started eroding.

The Clark County coroner is trying to determine the person’s identity.

Boaters on Sunday spotted the barrel, while National Park Service rangers found that it contained skeletal remains.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream are the largest human-made reservoirs in the US.