Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid on Monday slammed Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov for alleging that Adolf Hitler might have “had Jewish blood” and summoned Moscow’s ambassador for “clarifications.”
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Israel has sought to keep a delicate balance between the two sides, but remarks by Lavrov to an Italian cable channel sparked anger in Israel.
Moscow has previously said that it wants to “de-militarize” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine.
Lavrov, speaking to Mediaset’s Rete 4 channel in an interview released on Sunday, claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “puts forward an argument of what kind of Nazism can they have if he himself is Jewish.”
Lavrov, according to a transcript posted on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Web site, then added: “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood.”
Lapid, in a statement from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the “grave remarks,” condemned them as “an unforgivable and outrageous statement, as well as a terrible historical error.”
“Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust,” Lapid said. “The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of anti-Semitism.”
The Israeli foreign ministry “has summoned the Russian ambassador to Israel for a clarification meeting,” the statement added.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett then denounced Lavrov’s “lies,” which he said effectively “accuse the Jews themselves of the most awful crimes in history,” perpetrated against them.
“No war in our time is like the Holocaust or is comparable to the Holocaust,” Bennett said in a statement. “The use of the Holocaust of the Jewish people as a political tool must cease immediately.”
Dani Dayan, director of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel, also criticized Lavrov’s comments as “unfounded, delusional and dangerous remarks that deserve to be condemned.”
In Berlin, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters: “I think the Russian propaganda being spread here by Foreign Minister Lavrov needs no comment — it’s absurd.”
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that Lavrov’s comments illustrate “deeply rooted anti-Semitism of the Russian elites.”
“His heinous remarks are offensive to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine, Israel and the Jewish people,” he added. “More broadly, they demonstrate that today’s Russia is full of hatred toward other nations.”
The US, which has led international support for Ukraine, called Kyiv “a valued partner” against anti-Semitism and said Russia’s offensive was putting Jews, as well as others, in harm’s way.
“To invoke the lie of ‘denazification’ in Ukraine, a country with a Jewish president and a significant Jewish population living in peace among their fellow citizens, is baseless and cruelly deranged,” the office of the US Department of State envoy on combatting anti-Semitism wrote on Twitter.
CHANGE ‘ESSENTIAL’: After the DEA arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands, UK ministers rushed out a report on widespread abuses by the Carribean territory’s politicians The UK is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running and a commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance. BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was due to appear in court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and her son. Just hours before Fahie’s court appearance, the UK-appointed commission of inquiry — launched last year
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in a lengthy interview containing some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow published by Beijing’s state media. Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion as it tries to maintain a supposedly neutral stance, with the US threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow. “Ukraine is studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass
SHANGHAI OUTRAGE: An online video of a Chinese orchestra playing ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ went viral with nearly 19,000 shares before it was blocked China’s capital, Beijing, yesterday tightened COVID-19 restrictions as it battled an outbreak, while Shanghai let some of its 25 million residents venture out for light and air after reporting a second day of zero infections outside of quarantine areas. Shanghai’s outbreak, which began in March, has been China’s worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. The outbreak in China’s most populous city and the risk of a spread in Beijing are testing the government’s “zero COVID” approach. Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak in its 10th day, has not locked down. More than 300 locally transmitted