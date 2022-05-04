Israel decries Russian claims on Hitler

AFP, JERUSALEM





Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid on Monday slammed Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov for alleging that Adolf Hitler might have “had Jewish blood” and summoned Moscow’s ambassador for “clarifications.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Israel has sought to keep a delicate balance between the two sides, but remarks by Lavrov to an Italian cable channel sparked anger in Israel.

Moscow has previously said that it wants to “de-militarize” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Lavrov, speaking to Mediaset’s Rete 4 channel in an interview released on Sunday, claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “puts forward an argument of what kind of Nazism can they have if he himself is Jewish.”

Lavrov, according to a transcript posted on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Web site, then added: “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood.”

Lapid, in a statement from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the “grave remarks,” condemned them as “an unforgivable and outrageous statement, as well as a terrible historical error.”

“Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust,” Lapid said. “The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of anti-Semitism.”

The Israeli foreign ministry “has summoned the Russian ambassador to Israel for a clarification meeting,” the statement added.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett then denounced Lavrov’s “lies,” which he said effectively “accuse the Jews themselves of the most awful crimes in history,” perpetrated against them.

“No war in our time is like the Holocaust or is comparable to the Holocaust,” Bennett said in a statement. “The use of the Holocaust of the Jewish people as a political tool must cease immediately.”

Dani Dayan, director of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel, also criticized Lavrov’s comments as “unfounded, delusional and dangerous remarks that deserve to be condemned.”

In Berlin, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters: “I think the Russian propaganda being spread here by Foreign Minister Lavrov needs no comment — it’s absurd.”

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that Lavrov’s comments illustrate “deeply rooted anti-Semitism of the Russian elites.”

“His heinous remarks are offensive to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine, Israel and the Jewish people,” he added. “More broadly, they demonstrate that today’s Russia is full of hatred toward other nations.”

The US, which has led international support for Ukraine, called Kyiv “a valued partner” against anti-Semitism and said Russia’s offensive was putting Jews, as well as others, in harm’s way.

“To invoke the lie of ‘denazification’ in Ukraine, a country with a Jewish president and a significant Jewish population living in peace among their fellow citizens, is baseless and cruelly deranged,” the office of the US Department of State envoy on combatting anti-Semitism wrote on Twitter.