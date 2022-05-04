The EU on Monday told member states to prepare for a possible complete breakdown in gas supplies from Russia, insisting that it would not cede to Moscow’s demand that imports be paid for in rubles.
The European Commission was yesterday to propose to member states a new package of sanctions to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine, including an embargo on Russian oil, officials said.
However, energy and environment ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday addressed the larger and potentially more complicated issue of Russia’s natural gas, upon which several countries, including Germany, depend for much of their power generation.
Photo: AFP
Moscow has demanded clients from “unfriendly countries” — including EU member states — pay for gas in rubles, a way to sidestep Western financial sanctions against its central bank. It has cut off Bulgaria and Poland after their firms refused to comply.
After the talks, the chair of the meeting, French Minister of the Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili, and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that the 27 member states were united with Poland and Bulgaria, and would stockpile gas to be prepare for a breakdown.
Simson said that “following the full procedure as set out by Russia constitutes a breach of sanctions” imposed by the EU.
She said that, to her knowledge, no European company was preparing to follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree and change its payment methods.
According to a draft EU document, the EU is to step up cooperation with countries in Africa to help the bloc replace imports of Russian natural gas and reduce dependence on Moscow by almost two-thirds this year.
Countries in Africa, in particular in the western part of the continent, such as Nigeria, Senegal, and Angola, offer largely untapped potential for liquefied natural gas (LNG), the document said.
The European Commission is later this month to adopt the communication on external energy engagement as part of a package to implement the bloc’s plan to cut energy reliance on Moscow.
Its draft energy strategy also seeks to prepare the region for imports of 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen by 2030 to help replace gas from Russia, in line with the ambitious EU Green Deal to walk away from fossil fuels and reach climate neutrality by mid-century.
The EU plan to increase LNG imports by 50 billion cubic meters and boost shipments of pipeline gas from countries other than Russia by 10 billion cubic meters requires setting relationships with traditional suppliers on a new basis and extending trade to new emerging suppliers, according to the document.
Key steps include fully implementing the agreement with the US for the delivery of 15 billion cubic meters of additional LNG this year and about 50 billion cubic meters annually until 2030.
Another target is to sign a trilateral memorandum of understanding with Egypt and Israel to increase LNG supplies to Europe by this summer.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
CHANGE ‘ESSENTIAL’: After the DEA arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands, UK ministers rushed out a report on widespread abuses by the Carribean territory’s politicians The UK is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running and a commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance. BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was due to appear in court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and her son. Just hours before Fahie’s court appearance, the UK-appointed commission of inquiry — launched last year
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in a lengthy interview containing some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow published by Beijing’s state media. Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion as it tries to maintain a supposedly neutral stance, with the US threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow. “Ukraine is studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass
SHANGHAI OUTRAGE: An online video of a Chinese orchestra playing ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ went viral with nearly 19,000 shares before it was blocked China’s capital, Beijing, yesterday tightened COVID-19 restrictions as it battled an outbreak, while Shanghai let some of its 25 million residents venture out for light and air after reporting a second day of zero infections outside of quarantine areas. Shanghai’s outbreak, which began in March, has been China’s worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. The outbreak in China’s most populous city and the risk of a spread in Beijing are testing the government’s “zero COVID” approach. Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak in its 10th day, has not locked down. More than 300 locally transmitted