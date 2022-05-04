The US Supreme Court is poised to strike down the right to abortion in the US, according to a leaked draft of a majority opinion that would shred nearly 50 years of constitutional protections.
The draft opinion was written by US Justice Samuel Alito and has been circulating inside the conservative-dominated court since February, the online news outlet Politico reported.
The leak of a draft opinion while a Supreme Court case is still pending is an extraordinary breach.
Photo: Bloomberg
The 98-page draft majority opinion calls the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision enshrining the right to abortion “egregiously wrong from the start.”
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court” and published on Politico’s Web site. “It is time to heed the constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
In Roe v. Wade, the nation’s highest court held that access to abortion is a constitutional right.
In a 1992 ruling, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the court guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, which is typically around 22 to 24 weeks of gestation.
“Abortion presents a profound moral question,” Alito wrote. “The constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion.”
“The inescapable conclusion is that a right to an abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions,” he said.
Reproductive rights have been under threat in the US over the past few months as Republican-led states move to tighten restrictions, with some seeking to ban all abortions after six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.
Senior Democrats denounced the court’s apparent move to overturn abortion rights.
“If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years — not just on women but on all Americans,” US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.
“The Republican-appointed justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history,” they said.
Right-wing politicians have launched an assault on abortion, with Democrats, led by US President Joe Biden, fighting back to protect access to the procedure.
In December last year, hearing oral arguments about a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared inclined to not only uphold the law, but to toss out Roe v. Wade.
The nine-member court, dominated 6-3 by conservatives, is expected to issue a decision in the Mississippi case by next month.
