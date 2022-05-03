Fundraiser helps evacuate Donbas care home

Elderly residents trapped at a nursing home near the front line of war in eastern Ukraine are to be moved thanks to donations from a fundraiser held thousands of kilometers away in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ukrainian-born Katya Chizayeva, who lives in the US city, organized the event at a restaurant after reading in about the plight of residents at the facility in Chasiv Yar, a Donbas village just kilometers away from the front line.

A total of US$8,000 was raised for the nursing home.

Two men carry an elderly man from a hospice facility in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on April 18. Photo: AP

Without the means to leave, elderly people have borne the brunt of the fighting in the Donbas over the past eight years.

The situation only worsened when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February.

When the Guardian visited the nursing home last month, most of the residents interviewed had been made homeless by the shelling.

The nursing home’s director, Ievhen Tkachov, said they are in the process of moving the last 12 people — a mixture of those who are bedridden and new residents they have received because of the fighting nearby.

“The biggest chunk of the money will go towards making the accommodation suitable for the old people,” Tkachov said.

Tkachov started searching for a place to move the residents when the war started.

Having lived under the Russian-backed separatists, Tkachov said they had to leave.

“I know there will be no water, no electricity, no heating, no medicine. This lot will become a mass grave in a matter of days,” Tkachov said, referring to his vulnerable residents. “We have to go.”

More than a month earlier, he wrote on Facebook that he was panicked about approaching Russian soldiers.

Russian forces had not made much progress since 2014 along the entrenched eastern front line where Chasiv Yar sits, but in the first weeks of the war, they captured swathes of territory to the north and east, encircling Ukrainian-controlled Donbas.

A local church in the Khmelnytskyi region of western Ukraine contacted Tkachov. They asked the local authorities for help and a disused school was allocated for the elderly evacuees. Tkachov and his team are in the process of renovating it.

So far, they have transferred more than 30 people to the school.

“We are going to buy a boiler to make it warmer,” Tkachov said, explaining how the money would be spent. “At the moment it’s suitable for a student who comes in for half a day and then goes home, but our people will be there full-time.”

“We want to buy some special beds, they cost around US$500,” he said.

He said the donation had made a big difference, although he lamented the exchange rates.

“There’s another nuance,” he added. “From the US$8,000, we only received US$7,200 thanks to the [Ukrainian] state currency exchange system.”