May Day protesters clash with police

EQUAL TREATMENT: In Russia, anti-war protesters and bystanders were arrested across the country, including some who demonstrated in support of the government

AP, PARIS





Tens of thousands of people on Sunday marched in cities across Europe for May Day protests to honor workers and shame governments into doing more for their citizens.

In France, protesters shouted slogans against newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron, a development that might set the tone for his second term.

Tensions erupted in Paris, as some demonstrators smashed windows at banks, a fast-food restaurant and a real-estate agency, apparently partially the work of masked men dressed in black. French police moved in, firing rounds of tear gas.

Police clash with protesters on Boulevard Voltaire during a May Day rally marking International Workers’ Day in Paris on Sunday. Photo: AFP

That failed to stop a woman from attacking a firefighter trying to douse a street fire.

French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin said that 45 people had been detained so far, including the young woman.

Eight police officers were injured, he said, calling the perpetrators of the violence “thugs” who were trying “to stop the right to demonstrate.”

May Day is often a time of high emotions for workers in Europe, and protests in the past two years have been limited by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Turkish police moved in quickly in Istanbul to encircle protesters near the barred-off Taksim Square — where 34 people were killed In 1977 during a May Day event.

On Sunday, Turkish police detained 164 people for demonstrating without permits and resisting police at the square, the Istanbul governor’s office said.

On the Asian side of sprawling Istanbul, a May Day union-organized gathering drew thousands who sang, chanted and waved banners.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey briefly interrupted her May Day speech at a trade union rally where someone threw an egg at her, but missed. Giffey, of the center-left Social Democrats, was met by loud protests during her speech.

She called the egg tossing “neither helpful nor politically valuable.”

In Italy, after a two-year pandemic lull, an outdoor mega-concert was being held in Rome after rallies and protests in cities across the country.

Besides improving conditions for workers, peace was an underlying theme, with many calls for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Italy’s three main labor unions held their main rally in the hilltop town of Assisi, a frequent destination for peace protests.

“It’s a May Day of social and civil commitment for peace and labor,” said Daniela Fumarola, the head of the Italian Confederation of Workers’ Trade Unions.

In Russia, a motorcade organized by the country’s trade unions supportive of the invasion of Ukraine finished its cross-country trip in Moscow to mark May Day.

Participating were 70 vehicles representing all Russian regions from Vladivostok to Astrakhan, as well as the Russia-backed separatist administrations controlling parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

May Day celebrations in Russia also saw the arrests of anti-war protesters and bystanders across the country, including some who demonstrated in support of the authorities.

Reports by the Russian legal aid group OVD-Info, which tracks political arrests, showed that a man was detained in Moscow after holding up a sign in support of the Russian Federal Security Service and Russian President Vladimir Putin.