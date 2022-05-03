UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the military governments in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali to hand power back to civilians as soon as possible and reminded the world to deliver on “climate emergency” promises.
Speaking after meeting Senegalese President Macky Sall in Dakar, he said that the two had agreed on the need to keep talking to the de facto authorities in all three countries so as to get a swift return to “constitutional order.”
The three countries — which are struggling with an insurgency of extremists in the Sahel region — have had military coups: Mali in August 2020 and May last year, Guinea in September last year and Burkina Faso in January.
Photo: AFP
Sall is chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has suspended the three countries’ memberships.
ECOWAS imposed heavy sanctions against Mali in January after the regime there rejected a rapid return to civilian rule.
It has threatened similar sanctions against Guinea and Burkina Faso if they fail to enable a swift transition to civilian rule within a “reasonable” timeframe.
However, the military regimes in Guinea and Burkina Faso rejected the timetable set out by ECOWAS.
On Monday last week, Ouagadougou said they had no plans to shorten the three-year transition period they had announced.
On Saturday, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, leader of the regime in Guinea, said he had opted for a 39-month transition period to civilian rule.
The decision was on Sunday roundly condemned by opposition leaders in Guinea.
The regime in Mali is also continuing to defy ECOWAS pressure.
On April 21, it announced the launch of a two-year transition “process” before elections are held.
ECOWAS had called for elections within 16 months at the most.
Turning to the issue of global warming, Guterres said that “the climate emergency ... increases the security risk.”
African countries are “often the first victims” of a global warming that they are “not responsible for,” he said.
Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, developed countries pledged to help developing countries to finance their “transition toward renewable energies and green jobs,” he said.
“It’s time to take action. It’s time to keep the promise of 100 billion [US] dollars per year made in Paris,” he said, referring to national pledges under the Paris Agreement aimed at capping global warming below 2°C.
In Dakar, Guterres visited the future headquarters of the UN’s regional operations, and a factory soon to produce COVID-19 vaccines, as well as experimental vaccines against malaria and tuberculosis.
CHANGE ‘ESSENTIAL’: After the DEA arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands, UK ministers rushed out a report on widespread abuses by the Carribean territory’s politicians The UK is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running and a commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance. BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was due to appear in court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and her son. Just hours before Fahie’s court appearance, the UK-appointed commission of inquiry — launched last year
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has asked China to provide security guarantees for Kyiv, in a lengthy interview containing some of the most direct criticisms of Moscow published by Beijing’s state media. Western powers and Ukraine have repeatedly urged China to condemn Russia’s invasion as it tries to maintain a supposedly neutral stance, with the US threatening consequences if Beijing provides military or economic support to Moscow. “Ukraine is studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass
Writers facing deadlines go to Tokyo’s Manuscript Writing Cafe with an understanding: They cannot leave until their work is done — and there is prodding thrown in to make sure they buckle down and finish. The clean, well-lit place in western Tokyo has 10 seats reserved for writers, editors, manga artists and anybody else grappling with the written word and deadlines. Coffee and tea are unlimited and self-serve, and high-speed Wi-Fi and docking ports are installed at every seat. Customers enter the cafe, write down their name, writing goals and the time they plan to finish. They can also ask the staff for progress