UN head urges swift return to civilian rule in Guinea

TIME TO TRANSITION: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the ‘climate emergency ... increases the security risk,’ with developing countries the ‘first victims’

AFP, DAKAR





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the military governments in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali to hand power back to civilians as soon as possible and reminded the world to deliver on “climate emergency” promises.

Speaking after meeting Senegalese President Macky Sall in Dakar, he said that the two had agreed on the need to keep talking to the de facto authorities in all three countries so as to get a swift return to “constitutional order.”

The three countries — which are struggling with an insurgency of extremists in the Sahel region — have had military coups: Mali in August 2020 and May last year, Guinea in September last year and Burkina Faso in January.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, center right, greets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center left, as his West Africa tour took him to the Presidential Palace in Dakar on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Sall is chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has suspended the three countries’ memberships.

ECOWAS imposed heavy sanctions against Mali in January after the regime there rejected a rapid return to civilian rule.

It has threatened similar sanctions against Guinea and Burkina Faso if they fail to enable a swift transition to civilian rule within a “reasonable” timeframe.

However, the military regimes in Guinea and Burkina Faso rejected the timetable set out by ECOWAS.

On Monday last week, Ouagadougou said they had no plans to shorten the three-year transition period they had announced.

On Saturday, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, leader of the regime in Guinea, said he had opted for a 39-month transition period to civilian rule.

The decision was on Sunday roundly condemned by opposition leaders in Guinea.

The regime in Mali is also continuing to defy ECOWAS pressure.

On April 21, it announced the launch of a two-year transition “process” before elections are held.

ECOWAS had called for elections within 16 months at the most.

Turning to the issue of global warming, Guterres said that “the climate emergency ... increases the security risk.”

African countries are “often the first victims” of a global warming that they are “not responsible for,” he said.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, developed countries pledged to help developing countries to finance their “transition toward renewable energies and green jobs,” he said.

“It’s time to take action. It’s time to keep the promise of 100 billion [US] dollars per year made in Paris,” he said, referring to national pledges under the Paris Agreement aimed at capping global warming below 2°C.

In Dakar, Guterres visited the future headquarters of the UN’s regional operations, and a factory soon to produce COVID-19 vaccines, as well as experimental vaccines against malaria and tuberculosis.