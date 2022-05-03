India heat scorches wheat, adding to shortage worries

Bloomberg





A blistering heat wave has scorched wheat fields in India, reducing yields in the second-biggest grower and damping expectations for exports that the world is relying on to alleviate a global shortage.

Temperatures soared in March to the highest ever for the month on record going back to 1901, shriveling India’s wheat crop during a crucial growth period.

This could be a serious blow to global wheat supplies after Russia’s war in Ukraine upended trade flows out of the critical Black Sea breadbasket region.

A farmer carries wheat to a thresher machine at a village on the outskirts of New Delhi on April 17. Photo: EPA-EFE

Importing nations are looking to India for supplies, with the first shipment being prepared for top buyer Egypt. Lower production would jeopardize India’s ability to make up for the shortfall.

While the Indian food and commerce minister predicted his country would export as much as 13.6 million tonnes of wheat this fiscal year, a record high and double last year’s figure, the weather has thrown that into doubt.

It is also raising concerns for the domestic market, with millions depending on farming as their main livelihood and food source. Weaker production would lead to a drop in farmers’ income, squeezing margins just as costs of fertilizer and fuel have soared.

Ajay Vir Jakhar, chairman of the Bharat Krishak Samaj farmers’ association, expects yields to drop by an average of 15 percent across India due to the heat.

Another wheat grower, Manish Tokas, said output at his 8.5 hectare farm in Haryana shrank by one-third.

Farmer Puneet Singh Thind in Punjab — known as the country’s food bowl — said output at his 7.3 hectare farm has slumped 40 percent compared with normal seasons, mainly due to previous heavy rains and the heat wave in March.

He has had to incur extra costs to deal with the erratic weather, such as draining excess water from his fields.

“No one can guarantee the weather. It’s like gambling for us,” Thind said.