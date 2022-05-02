Second blast in two days hits Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr

Reuters, KABUL





A bomb blast in a passenger van in Kabul on Saturday killed at least one person, officials said, in the second explosion in the Afghan capital in two days, as security concerns rose on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday on the group’s telegram channel.

“One woman was killed and three more injured,” said Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul’s commander.

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Muslims pray outside a mosque in Kabul on Eid al-Fitr yesterday. Photo: AFP

A day earlier, an explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque amid a spate of mosque attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

One witness to the passenger van blast, Ali Maisam, 19, who was waiting outside a nearby bakery at the time, said he saw a number of bodies.

“I saw people coming out of the minibus with bloody and burnt faces... I saw that four bodies were taken out and a woman was among the dead,” he said.

Security concerns had risen across Afghanistan as the country yesterday prepared to mark Eid al-Fitr under Taliban rule for the first time in more than 20 years, after the group was removed from power following a US invasion in 2001.

The Taliban retook power in August last year after foreign forces pulled out of the country, and since then Afghanistan has grappled with a rise in attacks by the Islamic State.

Taliban authorities on Saturday announced that Eid al-Fitr would be marked the following day, leading to raucous rounds of celebratory gunfire in the streets of Kabul late on Saturday night.

The authorities also moved to assuage people’s fears over security ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

“We ensure our countrymen we will ensure security during Eid,” Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Abdul Nafee Takor said.