A bomb blast in a passenger van in Kabul on Saturday killed at least one person, officials said, in the second explosion in the Afghan capital in two days, as security concerns rose on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday on the group’s telegram channel.
“One woman was killed and three more injured,” said Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul’s commander.
Photo: AFP
A day earlier, an explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque amid a spate of mosque attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
One witness to the passenger van blast, Ali Maisam, 19, who was waiting outside a nearby bakery at the time, said he saw a number of bodies.
“I saw people coming out of the minibus with bloody and burnt faces... I saw that four bodies were taken out and a woman was among the dead,” he said.
Security concerns had risen across Afghanistan as the country yesterday prepared to mark Eid al-Fitr under Taliban rule for the first time in more than 20 years, after the group was removed from power following a US invasion in 2001.
The Taliban retook power in August last year after foreign forces pulled out of the country, and since then Afghanistan has grappled with a rise in attacks by the Islamic State.
Taliban authorities on Saturday announced that Eid al-Fitr would be marked the following day, leading to raucous rounds of celebratory gunfire in the streets of Kabul late on Saturday night.
The authorities also moved to assuage people’s fears over security ahead of Eid al-Fitr.
“We ensure our countrymen we will ensure security during Eid,” Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Abdul Nafee Takor said.
CHANGE ‘ESSENTIAL’: After the DEA arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands, UK ministers rushed out a report on widespread abuses by the Carribean territory’s politicians The UK is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running and a commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance. BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was due to appear in court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and her son. Just hours before Fahie’s court appearance, the UK-appointed commission of inquiry — launched last year
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass
Writers facing deadlines go to Tokyo’s Manuscript Writing Cafe with an understanding: They cannot leave until their work is done — and there is prodding thrown in to make sure they buckle down and finish. The clean, well-lit place in western Tokyo has 10 seats reserved for writers, editors, manga artists and anybody else grappling with the written word and deadlines. Coffee and tea are unlimited and self-serve, and high-speed Wi-Fi and docking ports are installed at every seat. Customers enter the cafe, write down their name, writing goals and the time they plan to finish. They can also ask the staff for progress
VAGUE PLEDGE: As proof continues to appear online of how life in Shanghai has become unbearable, officials said they would soon ease restrictions in areas with no cases Millions in Beijing’s largest district yesterday took their second COVID-19 tests this week as the Chinese capital tried to keep an outbreak of dozens from spiraling into a crisis that could force it into a Shanghai-type lockdown. Evidence the month-long isolation has become unbearable for many of the 25 million people in Shanghai is emerging almost on a daily basis on the country’s heavily censored Internet. A widely circulated video that has since been taken down showed a foreigner trying to break through some metal barriers onto a street, before being pulled back and dragged to the ground by four people in