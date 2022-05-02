China’s capital, Beijing, yesterday tightened COVID-19 restrictions as it battled an outbreak, while Shanghai let some of its 25 million residents venture out for light and air after reporting a second day of zero infections outside of quarantine areas.
Shanghai’s outbreak, which began in March, has been China’s worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. The outbreak in China’s most populous city and the risk of a spread in Beijing are testing the government’s “zero COVID” approach.
Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak in its 10th day, has not locked down. More than 300 locally transmitted cases have been logged since April 22.
However, Beijing yesterday tightened social distancing rules and launched a fresh round of mass testing in its most populous and worst-hit district.
In the past week, the city of 22 million has conducted mass testing in most of its 16 districts, suspended all entertainment venues and banned restaurant dining.
“The impact of all this on us is too great — 20,000 yuan [US$3,026] gone in a day, just like that,” said Jia, a manager at a normally popular burger restaurant in the east of Beijing.
“Our boss is stressing out about this too,” Jia said, asking to be identified only by his surname. “We have three branches in Shanghai. They’ve all been shut and losing cash for a month — and now this.”
Beijing’s sprawling Universal Studios theme park closed yesterday, while in the highly visited Badaling section of the Great Wall, visitors were told to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before entering.
Chaoyang District, accounting for the biggest share of infections in Beijing’s outbreak, launched an additional round of mass testing, with public health workers knocking on doors to remind residents to get tested.
Shanghai’s citywide lockdown since early last month has upended the daily lives of its residents. Extreme measures taken to seal up residential compounds, including fencing up entrances of buildings, have prompted outrage.
The song Do You Hear the People Sing? from the musical Les Miserables has become a popular protest anthem. On Saturday, an online video of a Chinese orchestra playing the song, with the musicians performing from their respective homes, went viral with nearly 19,000 shares before it was blocked.
While much of the city remains in lockdown, Shanghai officials, striking a confident tone, yesterday said that curbs on some areas would be eased after the city reined in COVID-19 transmission risks at the community level, excluding cases in quarantine centers.
Six of its 16 districts attained “zero COVID” status, meaning three consecutive days with no new daily increases in infections, a senior city official told a virtual news conference.
Public transport is to resume in five districts, but residents must remain in their districts as they visit supermarkets, pharmacies and hospitals, a health official added.
Social media posts showed the streets of Fengxian, one of the six districts, filled with pedestrians and choked with scooters and bicycles, although Reuters could not independently verify the videos.
However, despite the fall in transmissions, Shanghai this week is to launch a new round of citywide polymerase chain reaction and antigen tests.
Excluding imported cases, China reported 8,256 new local cases for Saturday, down from 10,703 a day earlier. Beijing accounted for 59 of the infections, while Shanghai saw 7,872 new cases and all of the nation’s 38 fatalities.
