World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

PM says Beijing meddles

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday accused China of “form,” or a record, on interference in foreign politics. With most polls showing Morrison’s conservative coalition headed for a loss in the May 21 elections, it has sought to highlight its national security credentials, such as a tough approach to China. “We are very aware of the influence the Chinese government seeks to have in this country,” Morrison told reporters in Tasmania. “There is form on foreign interference in Australia.” He was replying to a query about evidence for a radio statement by Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews that the timing of China’s revelation of its recent Solomon Islands deal was a form of foreign interference in Australia’s election. Morrison cited a ban on foreign political donations and a register of foreign representatives, saying: “Any suggestion that the Chinese government doesn’t seek to interfere in Australia, well, we didn’t put that legislation in for no reason.”

ETHIOPIA

Hundreds held after attack

Several hundred people have been arrested following a deadly attack on Muslims in the northern Ethiopian city of Gondar, a regional official said on Friday. More than 20 people were killed on Tuesday when heavily armed “extremist Christians” attacked mourners at the funeral of a Muslim elder and destroyed property belonging to Muslim residents, a local Islamic group said. Desalegn Tassew, head of the Amhara region’s peace and security bureau, said that 373 suspects had been arrested “in relation to the disturbance that happened in Gondar,” a statement cited by Amhara Media Corp said. He also announced a ban on firearms and other weapons until all suspects were arrested.

ISRAEL

Two die after clashes

A Palestinian man and an Israeli guard were killed in separate West Bank incidents following clashes on Friday between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem’s flashpoint al-Aqsa mosque. The guard was attacked at the entrance of the Ariel settlement, the army said, adding that they were pursuing the “terrorists.” The Islamist Hamas movement hailed the killing as a “heroic operation,” with spokesman Hazem Qassem saying that it was in response to the “attacks on al-Aqsa.” The Palestinian Red Crescent said 42 people had been hurt at the site, which is venerated by Muslims and Jews. Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in the north of the occupied West Bank on Friday night, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement. The man, in his 20s, was shot in the chest during an Israeli army operation in the town of Azzun, the ministry said.

UNITED STATES

Fire closes in on villages

Firefighters in New Mexico on Friday failed to pin back the flames of the country’s largest wildfire, which is burning perilously close to a string of mountain villages. The fire is the most destructive of dozens in the US southwest that are more widespread and burning earlier than normal this year. Thousands of people in the Mora valley prepared to evacuate as smoke billowed from forest around the nearby farming community of Ledoux. High winds blew embers over 1.6km, spreading a wildfire that has bured about 30,351 hectares of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains since April 6, destroying hundreds of homes and structures. “It looks very scary out there,” incident commander Carl Schwope told a briefing. “With the rate of spread, it’s very difficult for us to get any fire control.”