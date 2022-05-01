Indonesia faced down US opposition and invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in November, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, its leader said on Friday.
Jakarta, which holds the G20 presidency this year, has been under heavy pressure from the West, led by the US, to exclude Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, but it has said that it must remain “impartial.”
“I have invited President Zelenskiy to attend the G20 summit,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo, suggesting that a compromise had been reached following pressure from US President Joe Biden and others to allow Ukraine’s participation to strike a balance.
Photo: AFP / Indonesia`s Presidential Palace
Widodo said in a livestreamed address that Putin confirmed in a telephone call with him that he would attend the summit, to take place on Bali.
Russia is a G20 member, while Ukraine is not.
Biden’s administration made clear its view on Putin’s invitation on Friday.
“The President has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G20. We have welcomed the Ukrainians attending,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in Washington.
“We have conveyed our view that we don’t think [Russia] should be a part of it publicly and privately,” she told reporters, adding that Washington understood the invite was issued “before the invasion.”
“The United States continues to believe that it can’t be business as usual with regards to Russia’s participation with the international community or international institutions,” US Department of State principal deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters when asked about the invitation.
She did not say whether the US would still attend.
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass
Writers facing deadlines go to Tokyo’s Manuscript Writing Cafe with an understanding: They cannot leave until their work is done — and there is prodding thrown in to make sure they buckle down and finish. The clean, well-lit place in western Tokyo has 10 seats reserved for writers, editors, manga artists and anybody else grappling with the written word and deadlines. Coffee and tea are unlimited and self-serve, and high-speed Wi-Fi and docking ports are installed at every seat. Customers enter the cafe, write down their name, writing goals and the time they plan to finish. They can also ask the staff for progress
DANGEROUS CONDITIONS: The boat left on a sightseeing cruise in icy waters along the Shiretoko Peninsula, despite a local tour boat operator telling them not to go At least 10 people were yesterday confirmed dead after a sightseeing boat sank in frigid waters off Japan’s northeast, the coast guard said, with the search continuing for 16 others still missing. “We have confirmed the deaths of all 10 people” who have so far been retrieved, a spokesman for the coast guard said. In a statement, the coast guard added that those found so far had been identified as seven men and three women. The Kazu I sightseeing boat sent a distress signal on Saturday afternoon after it began taking on water off the remote northeastern tip of Japan’s