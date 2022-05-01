US disapproves of Indonesia inviting Putin to G20 meet

AFP, JAKARTA





Indonesia faced down US opposition and invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in November, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, its leader said on Friday.

Jakarta, which holds the G20 presidency this year, has been under heavy pressure from the West, led by the US, to exclude Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, but it has said that it must remain “impartial.”

“I have invited President Zelenskiy to attend the G20 summit,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo, suggesting that a compromise had been reached following pressure from US President Joe Biden and others to allow Ukraine’s participation to strike a balance.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday speaks at the presidential palace in Bogor, where he invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 meeting in Bali in November. Photo: AFP / Indonesia`s Presidential Palace

Widodo said in a livestreamed address that Putin confirmed in a telephone call with him that he would attend the summit, to take place on Bali.

Russia is a G20 member, while Ukraine is not.

Biden’s administration made clear its view on Putin’s invitation on Friday.

“The President has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G20. We have welcomed the Ukrainians attending,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in Washington.

“We have conveyed our view that we don’t think [Russia] should be a part of it publicly and privately,” she told reporters, adding that Washington understood the invite was issued “before the invasion.”

“The United States continues to believe that it can’t be business as usual with regards to Russia’s participation with the international community or international institutions,” US Department of State principal deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters when asked about the invitation.

She did not say whether the US would still attend.