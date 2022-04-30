JAPAN
Tourist boat wreck found
Authorities yesterday located the hull of a tour boat off the northern coast, the coast guard said, six days after the vessel disappeared in an accident that killed at least 14 people on a sightseeing trip. The hull of the Kazu I was found on the seabed at a depth of about 120m off Hokkaido in pitch-dark waters shown in footage from an underwater camera of the Maritime Self Defense Force, the coast guard said. The boat went missing on Saturday last week, several hours after departing for a tour of the peninsula, famed for its rugged coastal scenery and wildlife. Twelve people remain unaccounted for, a coast guard official said. The coast guard said a Russian guard ship on Wednesday lost sight of someone wearing a life jacket who was adrift at sea in waters west of Kunashiri Island.
INDONESIA
Twelve killed in mud slide
Rescuers retrieved a dozen bodies of women buried under tonnes of mud from a landslide that crashed onto an unauthorized gold mining operation on Sumatra, police said yesterday. About 14 women were looking for gold grains on Thursday in a pit about 2m deep at a small, unauthorized traditional gold mine in North Sumatra’s Mandailing Natal Regency when a landslide plunged down surrounding hills and buried them, local police chief Marlon Rajagukguk said. A two-hour search and rescue operation managed to rescue two injured women and pulled the bodies of 12 women from the rubble, Rajagukguk said. He said authorities have closed illegal gold pits in the area, which was a main source of gold to be panned traditionally by villagers before the landslide.
ISRAEL
Police, Palestinians clash
Palestinians early yesterday hurled stones and police fired rubber-coated bullets at the al-Aqsa Mosque. The police said that Palestinians inside the compound began hurling stones and fireworks around dawn in the direction of a heavily guarded gate that leads to the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray. The police advanced into the compound, firing rubber-coated bullets, and the violence ended an hour later after other Palestinians intervened, convincing the stone throwers and the police to pull back. The Palestinian Red Crescent said that more than 40 people were wounded, with 22 requiring treatment at local hospitals. It said that Israeli forces prevented first responders from entering the compound during the clashes, and that one of its medics was beaten by police.
UNITED STATES
BVI premier arrested
British Virgin Islands (BVI) Premier Andrew Fahie was on Thursday arrested in Miami on allegations that he was trying to help a presumed drug trafficking organization smuggle thousands of kilos of Colombian cocaine through the territory and into the US. BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Pickering Maynard and her son were also arrested, a criminal complaint issued by the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida said. Fahie allegedly agreed to provide protection for drug shipments in exchange for 12 percent of the profits, the complaint said. The first proposed shipment of 3,000kg would have earned him about US$7.8 million, the document said. British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss said she was “appalled by these serious allegations,” adding that the arrests underlined the need to release the results of an investigation into alleged corruption and abuse of office under the Fahie government.
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass