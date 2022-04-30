World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Tourist boat wreck found

Authorities yesterday located the hull of a tour boat off the northern coast, the coast guard said, six days after the vessel disappeared in an accident that killed at least 14 people on a sightseeing trip. The hull of the Kazu I was found on the seabed at a depth of about 120m off Hokkaido in pitch-dark waters shown in footage from an underwater camera of the Maritime Self Defense Force, the coast guard said. The boat went missing on Saturday last week, several hours after departing for a tour of the peninsula, famed for its rugged coastal scenery and wildlife. Twelve people remain unaccounted for, a coast guard official said. The coast guard said a Russian guard ship on Wednesday lost sight of someone wearing a life jacket who was adrift at sea in waters west of Kunashiri Island.

INDONESIA

Twelve killed in mud slide

Rescuers retrieved a dozen bodies of women buried under tonnes of mud from a landslide that crashed onto an unauthorized gold mining operation on Sumatra, police said yesterday. About 14 women were looking for gold grains on Thursday in a pit about 2m deep at a small, unauthorized traditional gold mine in North Sumatra’s Mandailing Natal Regency when a landslide plunged down surrounding hills and buried them, local police chief Marlon Rajagukguk said. A two-hour search and rescue operation managed to rescue two injured women and pulled the bodies of 12 women from the rubble, Rajagukguk said. He said authorities have closed illegal gold pits in the area, which was a main source of gold to be panned traditionally by villagers before the landslide.

ISRAEL

Police, Palestinians clash

Palestinians early yesterday hurled stones and police fired rubber-coated bullets at the al-Aqsa Mosque. The police said that Palestinians inside the compound began hurling stones and fireworks around dawn in the direction of a heavily guarded gate that leads to the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray. The police advanced into the compound, firing rubber-coated bullets, and the violence ended an hour later after other Palestinians intervened, convincing the stone throwers and the police to pull back. The Palestinian Red Crescent said that more than 40 people were wounded, with 22 requiring treatment at local hospitals. It said that Israeli forces prevented first responders from entering the compound during the clashes, and that one of its medics was beaten by police.

UNITED STATES

BVI premier arrested

British Virgin Islands (BVI) Premier Andrew Fahie was on Thursday arrested in Miami on allegations that he was trying to help a presumed drug trafficking organization smuggle thousands of kilos of Colombian cocaine through the territory and into the US. BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Pickering Maynard and her son were also arrested, a criminal complaint issued by the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida said. Fahie allegedly agreed to provide protection for drug shipments in exchange for 12 percent of the profits, the complaint said. The first proposed shipment of 3,000kg would have earned him about US$7.8 million, the document said. British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss said she was “appalled by these serious allegations,” adding that the arrests underlined the need to release the results of an investigation into alleged corruption and abuse of office under the Fahie government.