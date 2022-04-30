1,000 migrant kids still separated from parents: US official

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US is still trying to reunite an estimated 1,000 migrant children separated from their parents under a controversial 2018 policy by former US president Donald Trump, the US homeland security head said on Thursday.

Speaking at a congressional hearing on funding for his agency, US Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that a task force established by US President Joe Biden had reunited 200 children with their parents.

However, “there are approximately 1,000 more children that remain separated,” he said.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the US House of Representatives Judicary Committee in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP

For 500 of those children, parents have been contacted by US officials, and 400 are “in the reunification process,” Mayorkas added.

After the Trump administration implemented its “zero tolerance” immigration policy, nearly 4,000 children were separated from their families at the US-Mexico border, US Department of Homeland Security data showed.

Court documents have put that number higher, at 5,500. More than 2,000 were reunited before the task force was formed, the department said.

Soon after his inauguration in January last year, Biden officially rescinded the policy and set up the Family Reunification Task Force, chaired by Mayorkas.

“We are enabling them to reunite here in the United States,” he told the representatives.

“What we do is we grant them humanitarian parole, so that they have some level of stability for a three-year period, and of course that is renewable depending on the facts of the particular case,” he added.

Biden has said he supports financially compensating the families of migrants separated at the border, but in December last year, his administration ended negotiations with lawyers representing some of the families, while leaving the door open to a future agreement.

The plaintiffs, who argue they have been psychologically damaged by the separations, have said they would continue their legal battle.

At another hearing this week, Mayorkas set out a blueprint to boost border personnel, target people smugglers, speed up processing and increase holding capacity, while warning that new waves of migrants should be expected.

“A significant increase in migrant encounters will strain our system even further and we will address this challenge successfully,” he said.

“It will take time, and we need the partnership of Congress, state and local officials, NGOs [non-governmental organizations] and communities to do so,” he said.