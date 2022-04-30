Two S Koreans arrested for spying for N Korea

Two South Koreans, including an army captain, have been arrested on charges of stealing military secrets for a suspected North Korean agent who paid them in cryptocurrency, Seoul police said yesterday.

The nuclear-armed yet impoverished North Korea — which is technically at war with South Korea — is known to operate an army of thousands of well-trained hackers who have attacked firms, institutions and researchers in South Korea and elsewhere.

This is the first case where a South Korean “civilian and an active-duty military captain were caught trying to obtain military secrets, at the behest of a North Korean agent,” Seoul police said in a statement.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center in white, participates in a parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, at an undisclosed location in North Korea on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / KCNA via KNS

The 29-year-old army captain allegedly passed login information for South Korea’s Joint Command and Control System — a crucial military-run internal communications network — to the suspected Pyongyang spy, Seoul authorities said.

The other suspect, a 38-year-old businessman who runs a virtual asset management firm, is accused of giving the army captain a wristwatch with a secret camera to aid in intelligence gathering — at the request of the spy.

The businessman is also suspected of purchasing and assembling a USB-like hacking device called “Poison Tap” to access the Joint Command and Control System, the police said.

“The two men have been arrested on charges of violating the national security law,” a South Korean National Police Agency official said.

Seoul police said the arrested businessman first met the Pyongyang spy in an online community about cryptocurrency about six years ago, and the trio had communicated only over the secure messaging service Telegram.

The businessman and army captain were paid in cryptocurrency, the police said.

The army captain received about 48 million won (US$38,155) from the North Korean agent, while the 38-year-old businessman received about US$600,000.

“We will strictly respond to security criminals in accordance to laws and principles,” Seoul’s prosecution office said in a statement.

North Korea and South Korea remain technically at war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with the signing of an armistice and not a peace treaty.

Besides having deployed hackers against other countries and companies, North Korea has also been accused of exploiting its cyber capabilities for financial gain as it looks to shore up its sanctions-hit economy.

Earlier this month US authorities said Pyongyang-linked hackers were responsible for a US$620-million cryptocurrency heist last month targeting players of the popular Axie Infinity game.

A rapid rise in house prices and lackluster gains on the local stock market have driven many young South Korean adults to look to cryptocurrencies for quick profits, local media has reported.