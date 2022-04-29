SRI LANKA
Strike targets Rajapaksa
Businesses yesterday were closed, teachers absent and public transportation interrupted in the capital, as people heeded a call for a general strike to pressure the president to step down over a growing economic and political crisis. The country is on the verge of bankruptcy, with huge foreign debts and a shortage of foreign currency, causing shortages of imported essential goods like fuel and food. Protesters who have crowded the streets since March 31 hold President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his powerful family responsible. Government officials have blamed Russia’s war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic for the crisis, and say they have been discussing rescue plans and loan repayment with the IMF, Chinese officials and others. Business districts in Colombo were closed during the strike. Doctors and nurses have said they would support the strike with demonstrations during their lunch break.
MEXICO
Eight killed in clash at plant
A clash between rival groups of workers at a cement plant in the central state of Hidalgo on Wednesday left at least eight people dead and nearly a dozen injured, authorities said. The unrest broke out at an entrance to the site operated by Cruz Azul, a cooperative owned by workers, Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad said. “I strongly condemn the violent clashes that occurred at the Cruz Azul Cooperative in Tula, which have so far left eight dead, 11 injured and nine detained,” he wrote on Twitter. Fayad said that he instructed his officials to promote dialogue to prevent a repeat of the unrest, which was reported to have caused damage to facilities and vehicles. Workers were armed with sticks, rods and firearms, according to witnesses quoted by Mexican media. The confrontation is believed to be linked to a long-standing dispute among workers over control of the plant’s administration.
MOROCCO
Police seize cannabis haul
Police on Wednesday said they had seized a record haul of cannabis and arrested a man in connection with an international drug trafficking network. Officers captured what it called a record 31.197 tonnes of cannabis resin at a warehouse near the northern port of Tangier, the largest haul this year, police said in a statement. The cannabis was stuffed in fruit and vegetable figurines in an attempt to disguise them as agricultural products for export, they added. A large refrigerated truck containing bags of hashish was also seized at the warehouse. A 61-year-old man with a criminal record was arrested and placed in custody on suspicion of links with a criminal network engaged in international drug trafficking.
FRANCE
Officer charged in shooting
A Paris police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after he opened fire on a car in the heart of the capital on Sunday night, killing two people just hours after President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected. The officer used his assault rifle when the car came hurtling toward his colleagues on the Pont Neuf — just as Macron’s election victory was wrapping up a few kilometers away. The 24-year-old was taken into custody afterward for questioning as part of an internal inquiry, and prosecutors determined there appeared to be no grounds for self-defense and instead a likelihood that he responded with excessive force.
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the
Writers facing deadlines go to Tokyo’s Manuscript Writing Cafe with an understanding: They cannot leave until their work is done — and there is prodding thrown in to make sure they buckle down and finish. The clean, well-lit place in western Tokyo has 10 seats reserved for writers, editors, manga artists and anybody else grappling with the written word and deadlines. Coffee and tea are unlimited and self-serve, and high-speed Wi-Fi and docking ports are installed at every seat. Customers enter the cafe, write down their name, writing goals and the time they plan to finish. They can also ask the staff for progress