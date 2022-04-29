World News Quick Take

Agencies





SRI LANKA

Strike targets Rajapaksa

Businesses yesterday were closed, teachers absent and public transportation interrupted in the capital, as people heeded a call for a general strike to pressure the president to step down over a growing economic and political crisis. The country is on the verge of bankruptcy, with huge foreign debts and a shortage of foreign currency, causing shortages of imported essential goods like fuel and food. Protesters who have crowded the streets since March 31 hold President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his powerful family responsible. Government officials have blamed Russia’s war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic for the crisis, and say they have been discussing rescue plans and loan repayment with the IMF, Chinese officials and others. Business districts in Colombo were closed during the strike. Doctors and nurses have said they would support the strike with demonstrations during their lunch break.

MEXICO

Eight killed in clash at plant

A clash between rival groups of workers at a cement plant in the central state of Hidalgo on Wednesday left at least eight people dead and nearly a dozen injured, authorities said. The unrest broke out at an entrance to the site operated by Cruz Azul, a cooperative owned by workers, Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad said. “I strongly condemn the violent clashes that occurred at the Cruz Azul Cooperative in Tula, which have so far left eight dead, 11 injured and nine detained,” he wrote on Twitter. Fayad said that he instructed his officials to promote dialogue to prevent a repeat of the unrest, which was reported to have caused damage to facilities and vehicles. Workers were armed with sticks, rods and firearms, according to witnesses quoted by Mexican media. The confrontation is believed to be linked to a long-standing dispute among workers over control of the plant’s administration.

MOROCCO

Police seize cannabis haul

Police on Wednesday said they had seized a record haul of cannabis and arrested a man in connection with an international drug trafficking network. Officers captured what it called a record 31.197 tonnes of cannabis resin at a warehouse near the northern port of Tangier, the largest haul this year, police said in a statement. The cannabis was stuffed in fruit and vegetable figurines in an attempt to disguise them as agricultural products for export, they added. A large refrigerated truck containing bags of hashish was also seized at the warehouse. A 61-year-old man with a criminal record was arrested and placed in custody on suspicion of links with a criminal network engaged in international drug trafficking.

FRANCE

Officer charged in shooting

A Paris police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after he opened fire on a car in the heart of the capital on Sunday night, killing two people just hours after President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected. The officer used his assault rifle when the car came hurtling toward his colleagues on the Pont Neuf — just as Macron’s election victory was wrapping up a few kilometers away. The 24-year-old was taken into custody afterward for questioning as part of an internal inquiry, and prosecutors determined there appeared to be no grounds for self-defense and instead a likelihood that he responded with excessive force.