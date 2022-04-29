A South Korean advocate yesterday said that he launched 1 million propaganda leaflets by balloon into North Korea this week, in his first such campaign while standing trial for past leafleting under a contentious new law that criminalizes such actions.
The law that took effect in March last year and punishes people distributing anti-Pyongyang leaflets with up to three years in prison has been hotly debated in South Korea, with critics saying Seoul’s liberal government was sacrificing freedom of speech to improve ties with rival North Korea.
Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector-turned-advocate, said he resumed his leafleting campaign this week after halting such activities for a year during a police investigation and court trial for sending balloons across the border in April last year.
Photo: AP
The trial is continuing and no verdict has been issued.
On Monday and Tuesday, his group floated 20 large balloons carrying leaflets critical of North Korea’s nuclear program and the Kim family’s hereditary rule across the tense Korean border, Park said.
Park said the balloons also contained pictures of South Korea’s incoming conservative president, Yoon Suk-yeol, to show North Koreans the difference between South Korea’s election system and North Korea’s father-to-son successions.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Small books and USB sticks, containing information about South Korea’s economic and cultural development, were also put in the balloons, he said.
“North Korea has deceived us. It once said it would scrap its nukes, but its leader Kim Jong-un and [his sister] Kim Yo-jong are now threatening to launch pre-emptive nuclear strikes on South Korea and the international community. I want to condemn such acts,” Park said by telephone.
Police in Gyeonggi Province, who have jurisdiction over the border areas where Park claimed to have launched the leaflets, said they were checking details about Park’s activities, adding that they were not aware of Park’s reported leafleting in advance.
Park said that some of his leaflets flown this week reached Pyongyang and other North Korean cities.
Experts say many leaflets launched in the past landed in frontline South Korean areas. North Korea has not reacted to any leafleting this week.
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the
Writers facing deadlines go to Tokyo’s Manuscript Writing Cafe with an understanding: They cannot leave until their work is done — and there is prodding thrown in to make sure they buckle down and finish. The clean, well-lit place in western Tokyo has 10 seats reserved for writers, editors, manga artists and anybody else grappling with the written word and deadlines. Coffee and tea are unlimited and self-serve, and high-speed Wi-Fi and docking ports are installed at every seat. Customers enter the cafe, write down their name, writing goals and the time they plan to finish. They can also ask the staff for progress