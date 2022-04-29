Russia and the US on Wednesday carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange amid high tensions, trading a US marine veteran jailed by Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in the US.
The deal involving Trevor Reed, an American imprisoned for nearly three years, would have been a notable diplomatic maneuver even in times of peace, but it was all the more surprising because it was done as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven relations with the US to their lowest point in decades.
On the other end of the swap was Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who had been serving a 20-year federal sentence for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the US.
Photo: Reuters
Even as US President Joe Biden’s administration trumpeted the swap, it made clear the resolution did not herald a broader breakthrough between the countries.
Russian forces remain determined in their assault on Ukraine, the US and Western allies continue to impose punishing sanctions and other Americans, including WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, remain jailed in Russia.
The swap, the culmination of long-standing requests by both countries as well as private diplomatic wrangling, took place in Turkey, where “the two planes pulled up side by side, essentially, and then they got out,” said Reed’s father, Joey Reed.
Photo: Reuters
“I think it’s going to really hit home for him and for us when we finally get to see him and touch him,” he said.
Trevor Reed, a 30-year-old former marine from Texas, was arrested in the summer of 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while police were driving him to a police station following a night of heavy drinking.
He was later sentenced to nine years in prison, although his family has asserted his innocence and expressed concerns about his deteriorating health — which included coughing up blood and a hunger strike.
On Wednesday, his parents’ joy was mitigated by their concerns over his physical appearance.
They said they were struck by his unsteady gait and how thin he looked as TV footage captured him walking, flanked by guards, from a van to the jet.
“He just didn’t sound like himself,” Trevor Reed’s mother Paula Reed said, recounting their brief telephone conversation while he was on the plane. “We just asked him how he was doing and he said: ‘I’m fine,’ but he always says that even when he isn’t.”
Biden, who met with Trevor Reed’s parents in Washington last month, hailed the release and said without elaboration that “the negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly.”
The US agreed to the exchange in part because Yaroshenko had already served a long portion of his prison sentence, which has now been commuted, a senior official said on condition of anonymity.
Trevor Reed’s release had no immediate effect on the cases of other Americans held by Russia.
Griner, for one, was detained in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. Whelan is being held on espionage-related charges his family says are bogus.
“We won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends,” Biden said on Wednesday.
US officials have described Whelan as unjustly detained, but as yet have not characterized Griner’s case in those terms. Whelan was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison; Griner is awaiting trial.
