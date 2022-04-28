INDIA
Electrocution kills 11
A freak electrocution killed at least 11 people, including two children, when their vehicle snagged overhead transmission lines and burst into flames as they rode in a religious procession, authorities said yesterday. More than a dozen people were also injured in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur District after the vehicle, a 2.7m-high structure fashioned in the form of a chariot and pulled by worshipers, hit the high-voltage lines. “I hope those injured recover soon,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter as he offered condolences to the bereaved. Some of those injured were hurt in falls following the electric shock and others, who scrambled to escape the flames, when they jumped from the chariot, which carried statues of Hindu deities in addition to the devotees. The chariot, which had been wending its way back to a nearby temple, was left a charred ruin.
PHILIPPINES
Manila pulls ‘Uncharted’
Manila has pulled the plug on all domestic screenings of a Hollywood film called Uncharted over a scene showing a disputed map of the South China Sea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The move comes shortly after Vietnam, another claimant in the South China Sea, also banned the Sony Pictures action movie, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. It was released in the Philippines on Feb. 23. A two-second frame in the movie contains an image of the so-called “nine-dash line,” which marks China’s claims in the South China Sea. The scene “is contrary to national interest,” the ministry said in a statement. The U-shaped line is a feature used on Chinese maps to illustrate its maritime territory in a region where Taiwan, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines all have competing claims. Sony’s Columbia Pictures Industries Inc was ordered to stop screening the film and has complied, the ministry said.
UNITED STATES
Twitter followings fluctuate
Some Twitter users, former president Barack Obama among them, have shed thousands of followers since Elon Musk’s planned purchase of the social media platform was announced, while numbers have soared for others. Musk on Monday struck a deal to buy Twitter for US$44 billion. The news was greeted with enthusiasm by fans of Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, and horror by proponents of online content moderation. Promises to leave the platform were trending under hashtags such as #LeaveTwitter. Obama, the most popular person on Twitter with more than 131 million followers, lost 300,000 of them nearly overnight, news firm NBC reported. However, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene gained nearly 100,000 to her official congressional Twitter account in just 24 hours. Greene praised the acquisition by Musk. “Prepare for blue check mark full scale meltdown after @elonmusk seals the deal and I should get my personal Twitter account restored,” she wrote, referencing the site’s system for verifying users. “It really is something how conservative accounts are getting massive follower increases today,” Representative Matt Gaetz wrote on Tuesday. Twitter told reporters that while it was monitoring the situation, the fluctuations appeared to be organic and largely due to new accounts being created and existing ones deactivated.
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the
China’s “uniquely restrictive” data laws risk boosting US firms’ cost of doing business in the No. 2 economy and could lead to digital decoupling, a new report from a US business group said yesterday. The Chinese government’s curbs on data movement across borders, ambiguous regulation and inconsistent enforcement “are particularly challenging for multinational firms,” said the US-China Business Council, which describes itself as a private organization of more than 260 US companies operating in the Asian nation. “If the policies are implemented rigidly, a possible outcome is the creation of data islands that force companies to localize technology, people and processes, disconnecting