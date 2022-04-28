Israeli airstrikes yesterday near Damascus killed nine combatants, among them five Syrian soldiers, in the deadliest such raid since the start of this year, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
An ammunition depot and several positions linked to Iran’s military presence in Syria were among the targets, the group said.
Government media in Syria confirmed four of the casualties in the strikes, on which Israel did not comment.
Photo: AP
“The Israeli enemy carried out an air assault at dawn ... targeting several positions around Damascus,” a military source was quoted as saying by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). “The investigation indicated that four soldiers were killed, three others injured and material damage noted.”
The latest strike follows another near Damascus on April 14, without casualties, SANA reported.
The UK-based observatory, which relies on a vast network of sources in every region of Syria, said that eight people were also wounded in the strikes.
The other four killed were not members of the Syrian military, but belonged to Iran-backed militia, observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said, adding that he could not verify their nationality.
At least five separate sites were targeted in the latest Israeli raid, Rahman said.
Correspondents in the Syrian capital said they heard explosions.
Since the war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes inside the country, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Shiite militant group Hezbollah.
While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged mounting hundreds since 2011.
The Israeli military has said that they are necessary to prevent Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the
China’s “uniquely restrictive” data laws risk boosting US firms’ cost of doing business in the No. 2 economy and could lead to digital decoupling, a new report from a US business group said yesterday. The Chinese government’s curbs on data movement across borders, ambiguous regulation and inconsistent enforcement “are particularly challenging for multinational firms,” said the US-China Business Council, which describes itself as a private organization of more than 260 US companies operating in the Asian nation. “If the policies are implemented rigidly, a possible outcome is the creation of data islands that force companies to localize technology, people and processes, disconnecting