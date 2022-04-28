COVID-19: Beijing in a race to detect virus cases

VAGUE PLEDGE: As proof continues to appear online of how life in Shanghai has become unbearable, officials said they would soon ease restrictions in areas with no cases

Reuters, BEIJING and SHANGHAI





Millions in Beijing’s largest district yesterday took their second COVID-19 tests this week as the Chinese capital tried to keep an outbreak of dozens from spiraling into a crisis that could force it into a Shanghai-type lockdown.

Evidence the month-long isolation has become unbearable for many of the 25 million people in Shanghai is emerging almost on a daily basis on the country’s heavily censored Internet.

A widely circulated video that has since been taken down showed a foreigner trying to break through some metal barriers onto a street, before being pulled back and dragged to the ground by four people in hazmat suits.

A health worker takes a sample from a man at a makeshift COVID-19 testing site in Beijing yesterday. Photo: AFP

The man shouts repeatedly “I want to die” in Chinese and English.

One of the people holding him down said: “You came to China, you need to respect the laws and regulations here,” while another said: “Calm down, calm down.”

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the authenticity of the video.

In Beijing, supermarkets have kept food and other supplies well-stocked under orders from authorities. Local officials also hoped early mass testing would spare them the drama in Shanghai, where officials waited for about a month as cases spiraled before ordering a city-wide screening campaign.

Shi Wei, 53, a retiree in the capital, said he was encouraged by Beijing’s low caseload, but was nervous.

“These past two days, every time I go to the supermarket there are lots of people, so I just turn around and leave, as I feel slightly unsafe,” he said. “I can understand the panic, given what happened in Shanghai.”

Geng, 31, who works in finance and only gave his surname, said he worried about becoming a close contact of a COVID-19 case and forcing his whole family into quarantine.

Beijing was yesterday testing the more than 3.5 million residents in Chaoyang District, all of whom were also screened on Monday.

On Tuesday, 16 million people from other districts were also tested and are due for another round today.

In total, 20 million of Beijing’s 22 million people are to be tested three times by the end of the week.

It was unclear what percentage of those tests led to the detection of Beijing’s 31 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, compared with the previous day’s 33. No deaths have been recorded in the capital so far.

Shanghai officials yesterday said that they would soon begin loosening restrictions in districts that have stamped out cases from their communities, without giving a timeframe or other details.

Meanwhile, most people are still either confined to their homes or cannot leave their residential compounds. Even those who can go out have few options, with shops and most other venues closed.

In Shanghai’s finance sector, the biggest in mainland China, thousands of bankers, traders and investors are confined to their homes and struggling with basic needs.

Many say they are prepared to move back to other financial centers including Hong Kong, where the COVID-19 situation has stabilized somewhat after ripping through the majority of its population earlier in the year.

Data showed six of Shanghai’s 16 districts had zero cases outside quarantined areas.

Numbers for seven other districts were in the single digits. In total, Shanghai detected 171 such cases on Tuesday, down from Monday’s 217.

Shanghai reported 48 new deaths on Tuesday, down from 52 the day before

Other cities that have been under lockdown began easing curbs once outside-quarantine cases hit zero.