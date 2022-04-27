The number of coal-fired power plants in the pipeline worldwide declined last year, research released yesterday said, but the fossil fuel most responsible for global warming still generated record carbon dioxide emissions, threatening the Paris climate goals.
Since the 195-nation treaty was inked in 2015, coal power capacity under construction or slated for development has dropped by three-quarters, including a 13 percent year-on-year decrease last year to 457 gigawatts (GW).
Globally, there are more than 2,400 coal-fired power plants operating in 79 nations, with a total capacity of 2,100GW.
Photo: Reuters
A record-low 34 nations have new coal plants under consideration, down from 41 in January last year, according to the annual Global Energy Monitor report, Tracking the Global Coal Plant Pipeline.
China, Japan and South Korea — all historical backers of coal development outside their borders — have pledged to stop funding new coal plants in other nations, though there remain concerns about possible loopholes in China’s commitment.
However, the worldwide operational fleet of coal-fired power grew last year by 18GW, and as of December last year an additional 176GW of coal capacity was under construction — about the same as the year before.
Most of that growth is in China, which accounts for just over half of new coal-fired power in the pipeline. South and Southeast Asia are responsible for another 37 percent.
Three-quarters of the new coal power plants that broke ground last year were in China, where newly commissioned capacity offset coal plant retirements in all other nations combined.
“The coal plant pipeline is shrinking, but there is simply no carbon budget left to be building new coal plants,” said Flora Champenois of Global Energy Monitor. “We need to stop, now.”
The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the International Energy Agency have warned that having a fighting chance of capping global warming at livable levels means no new coal plants and a rapid phase-out of existing ones.
Rich nations must do so by 2030 and most of the rest of the world by 2040, they said.
Many emerging economies — India, Vietnam and Bangladesh — have cut back on plans for new coal-fired capacity.
“In China, plans for new coal-fired power plants have continued to be announced,” said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst for the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air and a coauthor of the report.
By far the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, China has vowed to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2060.
In the US, efforts to curtail coal use have slowed, the report showed.
The amount of US coal capacity retired last year declined for the second consecutive year, from 16.1GW in 2019 to 11.6GW in 2020, and an estimated 6.4GW to 9.0GW last year.
To meet its own climate goals, the US would need to retire 25GW annually between now and 2030.
The EU retired a record 12.9GW last year, including 5.8GW in Germany, 1.7GW in Spain and 1.9GW in Portugal, which became coal-free in November last year — nine years before its target phase-out date.
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the