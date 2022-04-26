US family finds bears hibernating under house

A California family spent the winter dismissing odd noises that sounded a little like snoring, only to discover that five bears had spent the cold season hibernating under their house.

The Bear League group, which works to preserve bear habitats and help bears in distress in the Lake Tahoe basin region, recounted the family’s astonishing episode last week.

In a post on Facebook, the conservation group described how one mother bear, along with three of her own cubs and an adopted orphan, had decided to spend the winter in the crawlspace under a local house.

“It was a home where people lived, and they thought they heard some odd rumbling, snoring-like noises, but ignored it because it simply didn’t make sense,” the Bear League said.

“The neighbors said they were imagining it because they didn’t hear anything,” it added.

“The bear family awoke and prepared to exit, and the people in the house could no longer deny there was probably a bear under the house,” it said.

The unnamed residents called the Bear League, which helped usher the bear family into the woods, as well as make sure that the human family in the house was also unharmed.