US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Amazon’s first unionized workers in New York on Sunday that their victory was “the first domino to fall” in what she expected to be a wave of similar votes for representation across the country.
The left-wing Democrat joined US Senator Bernie Sanders on stage in Staten Island to celebrate the historic achievement and to call for workers in more Amazon facilities in the US to follow their example.
“What happened out here ... what you guys did in Staten Island was just the beginning. It was the first domino to fall,” she said, adding that workers at a second Amazon sorting facility in the New York borough were voting yesterday.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We have another election tomorrow, and we’re going to support them in that, and the day after that, and the day after that, all the way,” she said. “What we need Amazon to do first and foremost is to recognize the union that won their election.”
Amazon has so far refused to acknowledge the vote at its Staten Island fulfillment center, after it was accused of intimidating and hounding workers during the campaign with anti-union messages, and spending millions of dollars to try to ensure the vote failed.
Immediately after the result, Amazon — owned by the world’s second-richest man, Jeff Bezos, whose personal wealth is estimated by Forbes at US$170 billion — tried to overturn the result in court.
“First and foremost, Amazon, Jeff Bezos, everybody, we’ve got to recognize the fact that they did this thing, and they won a union election fair and square,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
“You got to treat our people right,” she said. “You can give our workers a bathroom break, you can ensure you’re treating people well and giving them solid healthcare benefits, and that they don’t have a three-hour commute to and from work, that they can afford a house they can live in, that people are not going to be sleeping in their cars in order to work for Amazon.”
“All of this is an indignity and an injustice, and it has no place in New York City, and we’re going to change that,” she added.
Sanders was equally scathing of Amazon’s treatment of workers.
“When you’ve got a corporation that is making huge profits, you know what, you can pay your workers good wages, provide good benefits, and you can have decent working conditions,” he said.
Addressing Christian Smalls, the union organizer behind the successful New York vote, and fellow supporters in attendance, Sanders added: “You may not know this, but you have been an inspiration for millions of workers all across this country, who have looked at you and said: ‘These guys in Staten Island stood up to an extraordinarily powerful corporation. If they can do it in Staten Island, we can do it throughout this country.’”
Sanders also took a shot at centrist Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, whom he said were “sabotaging” the working class with their opposition to US President Joe Biden’s social reform agenda.
Although he did not mention them by name, it was clear he was attacking the two Democrats whose opposition to Biden’s Build Back Better package of social spending, welfare assistance and climate measures its passage through the US Congress.
“To get it passed we need at least 50 Democrats who are going to stand up with the working class of this country. We don’t have it,” he said. “We have a couple of people who are busy sabotaging the working-class agenda.”
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the