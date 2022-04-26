First same-sex wedding set to be held in Antarctica

The Guardian





Two polar research ship crew members were set to become the first same-sex couple to get married in the British Antarctic Territory.

Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter hoped to tie the knot yesterday, although the service could be pushed back because of the weather.

Bourne and Carpenter have been together for 20 years. They work on the Royal Research Ship Sir David Attenborough, one of the most advanced polar research ships in the world, and one which that came perilously and unforgettably close to being called “Boaty McBoatface.”

The wedding was to be performed by the ship’s captain, Will Whatley, at the British Antarctic Survey’s (BAS) main research station at Rothera on Adelaide Island, a place shared with numerous Adelie penguins and Weddell seals.

The pair are experienced seafarers and have traveled the world together on a variety of ships.

“Antarctica is such an incredible place. We have been together for 20 years, but now we’ve both been to Antarctica together, it felt like the perfect place for us to finally tie the knot,” Carpenter said. “We’ve even had the coordinates of the wedding location engraved into our rings.”

Bourne said they were both very proud to be the first.

“BAS is such a welcoming and accepting employer, and we feel very lucky to be able to live and work in such an incredible community and place together,” he said.

The BAS said the couple’s big day “will mark a historic step for diversity and inclusion in polar science.”

The marriage was to be registered with the British Antarctic Territory government and would be valid in the UK.

It is the second marriage to take place between BAS staff since the law was changed in 2016 to make such events easier.

The ceremony was due to be attended by the 30 crew of the RRS Sir David Attenborough, followed by a reception with about 100 staff from the research station. Food was to be prepared by the station’s chef, while the facility’s resident band would provide the music.

The couple said they were planning a second celebration for family and friends in Spain.