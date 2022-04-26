The US believes Ukraine can win the war against Russia if it has the “right equipment,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said yesterday, following a landmark trip to Kyiv alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The visit came as the war entered its third month, with thousands dead and millions displaced.
The conflict has triggered an outburst of support from Western nations that has seen a deluge of weapons pour into Ukraine.
Photo: EPA-EFE / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service Handout
“The first step in winning is believing that you can win, and so they believe that we can win,” Austin told a group of journalists after he and Blinken met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “We believe that we can win, they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support.”
Austin went on to say that the US hoped the Russian military would be exhausted in Ukraine, preventing it from launching further invasions.
“We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine,” Austin said.
For months, Zelenskiy has been begging for heavy weapons — including artillery and fighter jets — from Western nations, vowing that his forces could turn the tide of the war with more firepower.
The calls appear to be resonating, with a host of NATO nations pledging to provide a range of heavy weapons and equipment to Ukraine, despite protests from Moscow.
The US has been a leading donor of finance and weaponry to Ukraine, and a key sponsor of sanctions targeting Russia, but had not yet sent any top officials to Kyiv, while several European leaders had traveled there to underscore their support.
Austin and Blinken said US diplomats would begin a gradual return to Ukraine this week and announced US$700 million in additional military aid.
The highly sensitive trip by two of US President Joe Biden’s top officials came as fighting continued to rage in Ukraine, casting a long shadow over Easter celebrations in the largely Orthodox nation.
As Ukrainians marked a somber Easter, with many braving bombardment for blessings, Russian forces showed no sign of easing their attacks.
Five civilians were killed and another five wounded in Donetsk on Sunday, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
Authorities also reported a death in northeastern Kharkiv.
The day before, a missile strike on the southern city of Odesa left eight dead and at least 18 wounded, Zelenskiy said, adding that five missiles hit the historic city.
The Russian Ministry of Defense said that it had targeted a major depot stocking foreign weapons near Odesa.
Zelenskiy accused Russia of being a terrorist state, one that has devastated the port city of Mariupol with weeks of unrelenting bombardment, and with thousands of its fighters and civilians in Mariupol facing increasingly dire conditions, Kyiv on Sunday said that it had invited Moscow to talks near the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, where Ukrainian troops are still holding out.
“We invited Russians to hold a special round of talks on the spot, right next to the walls of Azovstal,” the last Ukrainian stronghold in the strategic port, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.
There was no immediate response from Russia.
UN Ukraine crisis coordinator Amin Awad on Sunday called for an “immediate stop” to fighting in Mariupol to allow civilians to leave.
“The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol,” Awad said in a statement. “We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives.”
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the