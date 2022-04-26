Ukraine can defeat Russia, Austin says

The US believes Ukraine can win the war against Russia if it has the “right equipment,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said yesterday, following a landmark trip to Kyiv alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The visit came as the war entered its third month, with thousands dead and millions displaced.

The conflict has triggered an outburst of support from Western nations that has seen a deluge of weapons pour into Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy poses for a photograph with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Kyiv on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service Handout

“The first step in winning is believing that you can win, and so they believe that we can win,” Austin told a group of journalists after he and Blinken met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “We believe that we can win, they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support.”

Austin went on to say that the US hoped the Russian military would be exhausted in Ukraine, preventing it from launching further invasions.

“We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine,” Austin said.

For months, Zelenskiy has been begging for heavy weapons — including artillery and fighter jets — from Western nations, vowing that his forces could turn the tide of the war with more firepower.

The calls appear to be resonating, with a host of NATO nations pledging to provide a range of heavy weapons and equipment to Ukraine, despite protests from Moscow.

The US has been a leading donor of finance and weaponry to Ukraine, and a key sponsor of sanctions targeting Russia, but had not yet sent any top officials to Kyiv, while several European leaders had traveled there to underscore their support.

Austin and Blinken said US diplomats would begin a gradual return to Ukraine this week and announced US$700 million in additional military aid.

The highly sensitive trip by two of US President Joe Biden’s top officials came as fighting continued to rage in Ukraine, casting a long shadow over Easter celebrations in the largely Orthodox nation.

As Ukrainians marked a somber Easter, with many braving bombardment for blessings, Russian forces showed no sign of easing their attacks.

Five civilians were killed and another five wounded in Donetsk on Sunday, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Authorities also reported a death in northeastern Kharkiv.

The day before, a missile strike on the southern city of Odesa left eight dead and at least 18 wounded, Zelenskiy said, adding that five missiles hit the historic city.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that it had targeted a major depot stocking foreign weapons near Odesa.

Zelenskiy accused Russia of being a terrorist state, one that has devastated the port city of Mariupol with weeks of unrelenting bombardment, and with thousands of its fighters and civilians in Mariupol facing increasingly dire conditions, Kyiv on Sunday said that it had invited Moscow to talks near the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, where Ukrainian troops are still holding out.

“We invited Russians to hold a special round of talks on the spot, right next to the walls of Azovstal,” the last Ukrainian stronghold in the strategic port, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

There was no immediate response from Russia.

UN Ukraine crisis coordinator Amin Awad on Sunday called for an “immediate stop” to fighting in Mariupol to allow civilians to leave.

“The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol,” Awad said in a statement. “We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives.”