S Korean marine arrested after his trip to Ukraine fails

AFP, SEOUL





An active-duty South Korean marine who made an unauthorized overseas trip — reportedly an attempt to reach Ukraine — has been arrested after arriving home, Seoul’s military said yesterday.

The marine, whose identity was withheld, left South Korea without permission while on duty on March 21, the Republic of Korea Marine Corps said in a statement, adding that he was arrested immediately after returning home.

South Korea banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine shortly before conflict broke out this year, citing safety concerns.

Active-duty troops are specifically banned from any overseas trips without prior approval and leaving without permission is considered desertion, which is a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

“We will take stern measures in accordance with laws and regulations after investigating why he had left his duty,” the Marine Corps said.

The man flew to Poland in an apparent attempt to join the Ukrainian army in its fight against Russia, but he was not able to enter the war-torn country as access was denied at the Polish-Ukraine border, Yonhap news agency reported.

The unidentified marine is widely believed to have uploaded a YouTube video on April 9 in which he said he had a “difficult time” in the South Korean armed forces.

“But I couldn’t help but act when I heard about Ukraine, where people are faced with a much more difficult situation,” he said in the footage, his face hidden from view.

The South Korean Ministry of National Defense said that the man was a conscript.

All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the military for nearly two years, mainly due to the threat of conflict with nuclear-armed North Korea.

Reports of bullying and other forms of abuse have long tainted South Korea’s military. Such cases have previously resulted in suicides and deadly shooting sprees.