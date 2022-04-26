A delegation dispatched by South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol yesterday met Japan’s foreign minister in Tokyo, hoping to lay the groundwork for warmer ties after years of tensions.
Japan and South Korea are both democracies, market economies and US allies, but their relationship has been strained at times over historical disputes related to Tokyo’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
In the past few years, the neighbors have been locked in a bitter trade and diplomatic row related to these issues, including compensation for World War II sex slaves.
Photo: EPA-EFE
However, North Korean missile tests and China’s growing regional military capacity, as well as visits by US President Joe Biden to Seoul and Tokyo this year, appear to have put cooperation back on the agenda.
Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said ties with South Korea were “of paramount importance” as North Korea’s “nuclear and missile development becomes more and more active.”
“As the international community faces a historic crossroads, we believe fostering healthy Japan-South Korean relationships is essential to realizing a rule-based international order,” he said.
The seven-member delegation, which arrived on Sunday and is expected to leave on Thursday, includes policy experts including a former diplomat and professor, local media reported.
It is headed by South Korean National Assembly Deputy Speaker Chung Jin-suk from the conservative People Power Party, whose leader Yoon won last month’s presidential election, promising a more hawkish policy on the nuclear-armed North.
“The two countries agreed that their cooperative relationship should be closely maintained and strengthened,” Chung told reporters after meeting Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi and his deputy.
However, Chung said that no specific proposals had so far been presented.
There have been reports that the team is this week to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, but nothing has been confirmed.
The delegation is believed to be carrying a letter to Kishida from Yoon, who takes office on May 10.
“We need to further Japan-South Korea relationships based on the friendship we have built since the normalization of our diplomatic ties in 1965, and we have high hopes for the leadership of the next South Korean president,” Isozaki said.
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the