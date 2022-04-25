NORTH KOREA
Kim’s ‘genius’ trumpeted
State media yesterday boasted that the nation’s armed forces had “gained invincible power” under leader Kim Jong-un as preparations were made for a major army holiday that analysts say could be marked with a military parade or major weapons test. Today, North Korea celebrates the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army. The Korean Central News Agency listed the history of the country’s military achievements, from its battles against the US in the 1950-1953 Korean War to smaller conflicts. Kim had further propelled the country’s military might with his “genius military ideology, excellent military command and unparalleled courage and guts,” the report said. “Our revolutionary armed forces have gained invincible power that the world cannot ignore.” Signs that Pyongyang was preparing for its “biggest ever military parade” to mark the upcoming anniversary have been detected, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing multiple unnamed government sources. The parade was likely to take place at midnight, the report said, involving about 20,000 troops and the North’s most sophisticated weaponry.
CHINA
Deaths up, Beijing on alert
Shanghai yesterday reported 39 COVID-19 deaths, its highest daily toll, despite weeks of lockdowns. That brought its total toll to 87, while the country logged nearly 22,000 new local virus cases, National Health Commission data showed. Meanwhile, 22 more infections were reported in Beijing, after warnings from an official on Saturday that the city must take urgent action. Preliminary observations showed that COVID-19 had been “spreading invisibly” within the capital for a week now, affecting “schools, tour groups and many families,” Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention Deputy Director Pang Xinghuo (龐星火) said. Targeted lockdowns have already been imposed on some communities where COVID-19 cases have been found. Beijing has also imposed tight controls on entry to the city, with travelers required to have a negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours. People who have traveled to cities or counties where just a single COVID-19 case has been reported in the past two weeks are barred entry.
UNITED STATES
Bride spikes guests’ food
A Florida bride and her wedding caterer have been criminally charged after serving food laced with marijuana to their wedding guests, sickening them and sending several to hospital. Danya Shea Svoboda, 42, and Jocelyn Montrinice Bryant, 31, who catered the wedding, face charges of contravening Florida’s anti-tampering laws, delivery of marijuana and culpable negligence. On Feb. 19, Seminole county deputies arrived at a community clubhouse where fire rescue personnel were treating multiple wedding guests for “symptoms consistent with that of someone who has used illegal drugs.” One guest began vomiting, and another grew paranoid that her son-in-law had died and her family had not told her. One of the guests said they saw the caterer reach into a punch bowl and remove a green substance, saying she could detect a “strong odor of marijuana.” According to her affidavit, she asked the caterer if there was marijuana in the food. The caterer “giggled and shook her head yes,” she said. The guest asked “if this was for real” and the caterer repeated “yes.” Several guests went to hospital, where tetrahydrocannabinol was found in their blood; food samples collected at the wedding also contained the compound.
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you