World News Quick Take

Agencies





NORTH KOREA

Kim’s ‘genius’ trumpeted

State media yesterday boasted that the nation’s armed forces had “gained invincible power” under leader Kim Jong-un as preparations were made for a major army holiday that analysts say could be marked with a military parade or major weapons test. Today, North Korea celebrates the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army. The Korean Central News Agency listed the history of the country’s military achievements, from its battles against the US in the 1950-1953 Korean War to smaller conflicts. Kim had further propelled the country’s military might with his “genius military ideology, excellent military command and unparalleled courage and guts,” the report said. “Our revolutionary armed forces have gained invincible power that the world cannot ignore.” Signs that Pyongyang was preparing for its “biggest ever military parade” to mark the upcoming anniversary have been detected, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing multiple unnamed government sources. The parade was likely to take place at midnight, the report said, involving about 20,000 troops and the North’s most sophisticated weaponry.

CHINA

Deaths up, Beijing on alert

Shanghai yesterday reported 39 COVID-19 deaths, its highest daily toll, despite weeks of lockdowns. That brought its total toll to 87, while the country logged nearly 22,000 new local virus cases, National Health Commission data showed. Meanwhile, 22 more infections were reported in Beijing, after warnings from an official on Saturday that the city must take urgent action. Preliminary observations showed that COVID-19 had been “spreading invisibly” within the capital for a week now, affecting “schools, tour groups and many families,” Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention Deputy Director Pang Xinghuo (龐星火) said. Targeted lockdowns have already been imposed on some communities where COVID-19 cases have been found. Beijing has also imposed tight controls on entry to the city, with travelers required to have a negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours. People who have traveled to cities or counties where just a single COVID-19 case has been reported in the past two weeks are barred entry.

UNITED STATES

Bride spikes guests’ food

A Florida bride and her wedding caterer have been criminally charged after serving food laced with marijuana to their wedding guests, sickening them and sending several to hospital. Danya Shea Svoboda, 42, and Jocelyn Montrinice Bryant, 31, who catered the wedding, face charges of contravening Florida’s anti-tampering laws, delivery of marijuana and culpable negligence. On Feb. 19, Seminole county deputies arrived at a community clubhouse where fire rescue personnel were treating multiple wedding guests for “symptoms consistent with that of someone who has used illegal drugs.” One guest began vomiting, and another grew paranoid that her son-in-law had died and her family had not told her. One of the guests said they saw the caterer reach into a punch bowl and remove a green substance, saying she could detect a “strong odor of marijuana.” According to her affidavit, she asked the caterer if there was marijuana in the food. The caterer “giggled and shook her head yes,” she said. The guest asked “if this was for real” and the caterer repeated “yes.” Several guests went to hospital, where tetrahydrocannabinol was found in their blood; food samples collected at the wedding also contained the compound.